Yes, Alexa is recording you. Here’s how to delete a recording from Amazon Echo

File – File photos, Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices sit near illuminated Echo Button devices during an event by the Seattle company announcing several new Amazon products on September 27, 2017. Users of Amazon’s Alexa Digital Assistant can now request that voice command recordings be automatically deleted. (AP Photo / Elaine Thompson, file)

(NEXSTAR) When you ask Alexa for the weather forecast, she’s not just listening to the recording.

Amazon fully admits that it records interactions every time the Echo devices (and the virtual assistant named Alexa that comes with them) light up. This usually happens when you start a query or command by saying “Alexa …”, but it can also happen when the device determines that it is saying something.

Amazon says recordings are for everyone, not just for your benefit. Alexa can adapt to your voice over time, helping your device understand you better and help your virtual assistant learn different accents and voice patterns better. Also, if you have past conversations stored on your device, you can refer to them (that is, “What was that song you played yesterday?”).

However, if you don’t mind it, you have the option to delete all those recordings. Method is as follows.

Go to Alexa’s privacy settings[音声履歴の確認]Click. You can see all audio recordings on your device, sorted by date or device. Select what you want to delete (or all) and[選択した録音を削除]Click.

You can also do this with the Alexa app.[設定],[Alexaプライバシー],[音声履歴の確認]Move in the order of.

If you want to configure your device to delete all recordings in the future, go back to Alexa Privacy Settings and find Manage Data.[音声録音]In the section, you can choose whether to automatically delete the recording immediately, after 3 months, or after 18 months.

If you choose to automatically delete all recordings in the future, Amazon will say that your device will delete your voice recordings when the conversation with Alexa ends.

See the Amazon website for detailed instructions.

