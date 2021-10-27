Adobe has created a tool that can mimic Apple’s live photos





Every year, Adobe uses the Max conference to share an overview of the technology created by the R & D department of companies that may enter apps such as Photoshop and Premiere. 2021 includes Project In-Between, which allows you to convert a pair of similar photos into a short animation.

Even when features like iOS Live Photos are turned on (capturing 1.5 seconds of video before and after the photo is snapped), you can quickly and continuously capture a series of photos to fully capture the moment. I have a habit of snapping. It can lead to a smartphone camera roll full of seemingly verbose shots, which can feel overwhelming to wipe out (how do you know which is the keeper?), Not all sticky index fingers are bad.

A quick swipe of all these shots looks like a choppy stop-motion animation, but with Adobes Project In-Between, two photos featuring the same framing and subject matter are butter-smooth. You can create short animations.

Like most intelligently automated tools that Adobe has announced and released in the last few years, Project In-Between uses deep learning technology to pass image processing to a powerful server in the cloud that completes photos. It relies on Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI platform. A few seconds of video editing tasks that previously required hours of hard work by a pixel push artist.

Project In-Between takes two similar images and automatically generates a series of intermediate animated images (tweens if you’re looking for more nasty words in the technique) that completely transition between the previous and next images. increase. As a result, shots of a person with his mouth open and then closed produce a short animation that appears to be talking or biting.

Is this tool a practical use and a necessity? not yet. The best application Adobe suggests is to create fun GIFs for sharing with friends and family, but smartphone photo tools like Apples Live Photo can already do that. That may be why Project In-Between is just a sneak peak for the foreseeable future, but calculating between can create a perfect shot, or at least a better shot, from two less than ideal photos. There is a possibility. Imagine a child with a tongue sticking out in one photo and his eyes closed in the next. The middle will potentially produce the perfect angelic pose, and Bum, your family’s Christmas card is done without the need to set up another photo shoot.

