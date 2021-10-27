The new Prime Gaming Capsules includes free RPs, free skins and more





Riot Games and Twitch have announced a new long-term sponsorship agreement that will make Prime Gaming a global sponsor of all Riot esports titles. The new partnership includes a completely revamped Twitch Prime gift system that offers League of Legends players more than ever. Whereas the previous Prime capsules regularly offered players free skin shards, the new Prime Gaming Capsules come with a variety of giveaways that far exceed their previous value.

Starting October 27th, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim 7 @primegaming capsules each month, including with free RP. pic.twitter.com/BEwtKn7pXf

— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 27, 2021

What’s included in the new Prime Gaming Capsule?

As announced this afternoon, the new Prime Gaming Capsules are distributed monthly and include the following free items:

650 RP 1x 1350 RP Skin Permanent (Not Owned) 200 Orange Essence 5x Champion Shard 2x Series 1 Eternal Shard 30-day XP Boost

The official League of Legends Twitter page states that these capsules will be distributed at least seven times, but the official Prime Gaming League of Legends page has a drop scheduled for December 2022. It is shown. The official announcement also mentions Prime Gaming. Regularly give players bonus esports-related giveaways.

“Prime Gaming will also be a global sponsor of all Riots Esports titles such as League of Legends Esports, VALORANT Esports and Wild Rift Esports, providing free content at various events,” the announcement said. “Audiences of the League of Legends World Championships available today will be able to collect custom esports emotes. The 2022 League of Legends esports global event will have more limited esports emotes available.”

The League of Legends giveaway release schedule includes two “bonus content” drops marked May 2022 and October 2022, along with Prime Gaming Capsules. Given the above announcement, these drops may be related to mid-2022. Season Invitational and 2022 League of Legends World Championships.

Both the first Prime Gaming Capsule and the first League of Legends esports emotes are now available for billing today. | Prime Gaming Offers New Capsule Total Value

Both the first Prime Gaming Capsule and the World 2021 Happiness Overlord Emote are now available for billing today. According to the drop schedule on the Prime Gaming website, these drops will continue monthly until December 2022. That means you have at least 15 Prime Gaming capsules and 3 bonus emotes, for a total of the following free perks:

9,750 RP 15x 1350 RP Skin Permanent (not owned) 3,000 Orange Essence 75x Champion Shard 30x Series 1 Eternal Shard 450 Days XP Boost 3x eSport Emote

Needless to say, this is a significant increase in overall value compared to the four monthly non-permanent skin shards given to League of Legends players in the past.

