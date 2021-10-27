Facebook’s public relations strategy seems to be more and more desperate





“Sincere criticism helps us improve,” Zuckerberg said in a quarterly earnings call on Monday afternoon. On the same day, a group of outlets published a total of more than 50 articles about the negative effects of Facebook on leaked documents. “But in my view, we see a collaborative effort to selectively use leaked documents to draw the wrong picture of the company.” Facebook Papers has over 10,000 pages of internal Facebook. We have posted a series of articles based on the documentation. It was submitted to the SEC and Congress in an edited form by the legal adviser of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, revealing new details about the company’s challenges. Facebook’s public relations strategy involves questioning the credibility of whistleblowers and the media dealing with company issues. From time to time, Facebook’s recent tweets and statements to the press have been desperate. On October 3, “60 Minutes” aired an exclusive interview with regulators and former Facebook product manager Haugen, who published an internal document to The Journal. On October 5, Haugen detailed his knowledge of how Facebook works to the Senate Subcommittee. Then this week, CNN and other media began releasing Facebook Papers. One way Facebook has pushed through bad news is to undermine Haugen. Zuckerberg wrote a 1,300-word Facebook post stating that Facebook’s research was out of context after Haugen’s parliamentary hearing. Facebook Communications Executive Andy Stone took the opportunity to remind the public that Haugen “did not work on child safety, Instagram, or investigate these issues.” .. There is no direct knowledge of this topic from her work on Facebook. ”

With the embargo on Facebook Papers approaching, Facebook’s public relations shop sought to anticipate a new cycle of criticizing headlines by taking a combative stance against journalist’s favorite platform, Twitter.

The company’s official Twitter account said last week, “Given the size and role of the world, we expect the media to be accountable, but the report misrepresents our actions and motives. If so, I believe the record should be revised. ” “In the last six weeks, including weekends, we’ve seen how documents can be misunderstood. Obviously, not all Facebook employees are executives. Not all opinions are about the company. I’m not in the position of. “

“Currently, more than 30 journalists are finishing a series of articles tailored to thousands of pages of leaked documents,” continued the Tweet thread. “I’ve heard that outlets must agree to the terms and schedule set by the PR team that worked on the previously leaked document in order to obtain the document.”

The Facebook tweet misunderstood the situation, as Haugen’s public relations team was not the party coordinating the publication of these articles. Still, as critics have pointed out, Facebook’s attitude towards embargoed reporters was not a little hypocritical, as it is a common media practice adopted by Facebook itself.

The Twitter thread ended with a jab in a consortium of journalists working on Facebook Papers and a sign-off from Facebook’s Vice President of Communications, John Pinette.

“For news organizations that want to move beyond organized’gotcha’campaigns, we’re ready to work on that content,” the tweet read.

Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg dismissed the recent story. In Axios’ first note to Facebook employees, he called the imminent Facebook Papers coverage a “worse headline,” asking him to “keep his head high and do the work he came here.” Said. He advised the staff to “listen to and learn criticisms when it is fair, and push back strongly when it is not.” But he also suggested that the media may have an ax as an “established gatekeeper” who has lost power in the rise of social media. As Hogen said in her hearing, “These issues are solvable. More fun social media is possible.” But Facebook needs to focus on resolving these issues and tweeted. Does not solve the problem.

