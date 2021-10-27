The AR mobile game “Pikmin Bloom” is TechCrunch, the next collaboration between Niantic and Nintendo.





Niantic announced yesterday that its next augmented reality mobile game will be Pikmin Bloom, a collaboration with Nintendo. Free games are currently available for iOS and Android in Singapore and Australia, but will be rolled out globally in the coming days.

Like Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom encourages players to go out and explore the neighborhood. For now, instead of catching Pidgey and Rattata, collect seedlings to form a squad of Pikmin. The more you walk, the more Pikmin you get. These plant-animal hybrid creatures come from the Nintendo strategy and puzzle game franchise of the same name.

Pikmin Bloom is the sixth installment in the Pikmin video game series. There are different types of interacting Pikmin, and walking with them leaves behind an augmented reality flower trail. According to the in-game footage of the announcement video (see above), it seems that the avatar can be customized as a Mii.

Another feature we borrow from Pokemon Go is Pikmin Bloom’s monthly Community Day event. In the former, players are invited outdoors once a month with special bonuses and unusual featured Pokemon, encouraging people to go out and make friends with fellow players. Niantic hasn’t released details, but says it will hold a monthly Pikmin Community Day event to plant and play with.

Pokemon Go pops up every Monday morning to show how much you walked that week. However, Pikmin seems to be more specifically aimed at encouraging movement, showing the route you took and the steps you took at the end of each day.

Last time, when the two companies released the game together, it shattered expectations — so there was no pressure on our flower friends. Even if Pokemon Go isn’t as ubiquitous as it was in the summer of 2016, Niantic is making more money than ever, with more than $ 1 billion in 2020. But Pikmin Bloom doesn’t seem to have much to do yet. PokmonGo or Harry Potter: Located in Wizards Unite. Therefore, this game may be aimed at more casual crowds who just want to walk and see clean pixels. There are no glossy hunting and RAID battle tweaks here … at least not yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/27/pikmin-bloom-an-ar-mobile-game-is-niantics-next-collaboration-with-nintendo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos