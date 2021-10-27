Google Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) Review





I like Google’s battery-powered NestCam, which works both indoors and outdoors, but for $ 179.99, it’s one of the more expensive home security cameras. It’s not very versatile, but the Nest Cam (indoor, wired) offers many of the same features for $ 99.99. Easy to set up and manage, the indoor NestCam delivers crisp 1080p video, accurately detects movement and distinguishes between human, animal and car movements. However, you must subscribe to a paid Nest Aware plan to use the camera’s facial recognition feature to view videos older than 3 hours. Editors’ Choice winner Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt P24 is about $ 40 cheaper and offers local and cloud storage options, 2K video, and mechanical pan and tilt controls. Run on Google.

Sophisticated design and functionality

The indoor nest cam size is 3.8 x 2.5 x 2.2 inches (HWD) and is available in four colors, including snow, fog, linen, or maplewood-based sand. The camera enclosure is attached to a semi-circular base by a thin metal arm that allows the camera to be tilted and rotated. You can use the base to place the camera on your desktop or mount it on the wall.

In addition to the camera, Google includes mounting screws and anchors, a USB AC power adapter, and a user guide.

There is a microphone and status LED on the front of the camera. Behind it is a 10-foot USB power cable wired to the speaker. The camera captures 1080p video at 30fps and uses HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology to provide enhanced color and contrast. It has a 135 degree (diagonal) field of view, 6x digital zoom, a 16: 9 aspect ratio, and two infrared LEDs for black and white night vision. The built-in dual-band Wi-Fi radio allows you to connect your camera to your home network in the 2.4GHz or 5GHz band.

Nest Cam sends push alerts and records video when it detects motion, but you can only access the last 3 hours of video without paying for the Nest Aware storage plan. The basic subscription costs $ 6 per month ($ 60 per year) and gives you access to 30 days of video history. If you want to watch the video from behind, you can get 60 days of video history with the $ 12 / month ($ 120 / year) Nest Aware Plus plan.

App features and smart integration

Access NestCam settings and video feeds through the Google Home mobile app for Android and iOS devices. The camera is displayed on the home screen of the panel of the installed room. Simply tap the camera icon to view your live feed. Below the video panel is a two-way talk button. Below that[履歴],[ライブ],[その他]There is a button.

[履歴]Click the button to open a screen where you can scroll through the event timeline and view a video of each event.[完全な履歴]Tap the button to see a list of events with thumbnails for each clip. Tap the thumbnail to play the video, or tap the three dots in the upper right corner to view event details and save the clip to your mobile device.[その他]You can use the buttons to turn the camera on and off.You can enable intelligent notifications using the gear button (also in the upper right corner)[設定]Screen is displayed. Configure which type of event triggers the recording. Create an activity zone. Adjust video quality and night vision settings. Enables or disables audio recording. When you sign up for the Nest Aware plan, you’ll also see menu options for managing your Familiar Faces library.

I can view the video from NestCam on my NestHub device and control it using the Google Assistant voice commands, but it doesn’t recognize Alexa voice commands. In addition, the camera is not integrated with Apple HomeKit setup and does not support the IFTTT applet.

Seamless setup and operation

Installing Nest Cam is easy and easy. If you already have the Google Home app installed on your smartphone, but this is your first Google or Nest device, you’ll need to download the app, link your account, and create a home.To continue setup, tap the plus icon in the upper left corner of the home screen and from the menu[デバイスのセットアップ]Select,[新しいデバイス]Was selected.

When prompted by the app,[カメラ],[Nest Cam（有線）]I selected in the order of. Scan the QR code on the front of the camera, remove the QR code sticker, and[次へ]I tapped. Then I plugged in the camera and waited a few minutes for the app to recognize the camera and add the new device to my Nest account. Finally, I named the camera and waited a few seconds for the update to be installed. At that point, the installation is complete.

Nest Cam checked all the boxes in the test. It provided rich colors during the day and sharp, bright black-and-white video at night. The video recording showed no signs of barrel or pincushion distortion, and the bidirectional audio was clean and loud enough.

The camera was suitable for identifying motion events caused by people, animals, and vehicles. I received a motion alert immediately and had no problems viewing the live video feed on NestHub using the Google Assistant voice commands.

Great deals for Google Home users

The Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) is a rugged and relatively affordable security camera if you’re already using the Google Assistant or Nest Hub to control your smart home device. It’s easy to install and offers crisp HD video, as well as intelligent alerts and facial recognition. However, you need a NestAware subscription to view event-triggered videos over 3 hours ago and use the camera’s facial recognition feature. If you’re looking for an indoor camera and haven’t worked on Google yet, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt P24 is worth a look. Affordable indoor security camera with support for Alexa and Google voice commands, mechanical pan and tilt controls, 2K video recording, motion tracking, local storage and much more. Winner of Editor’s Choice.

