Google makes it easy for Android developers to create apps with their Material You design





Launched with Google’s new Pixel 6 lineup, Android 12 brings a new look that product management Android VP Sameer Samat called the biggest redesign in Android history. This is related to MaterialYou, which applies a new set of principles for creating interfaces, as well as changes that help Android adapt to larger screens. We’ve already got some hints on how appearance affects usability across the updated OS and Google’s own apps, but now we’re trying to reach more apps created by others. The focus is expanding.

Today, at Google’s Android Developer Summit, the company announced that Material You will be available on Jetpack Compose. This makes it easier for app designers to adopt the look of their products.

Material image designed on Android 12: Google

New elements include dynamic guidelines to help the app algorithmically respond and adjust to the user’s wallpaper selection, as well as tips on how to maintain the individual branding of third-party apps while adapting. .. Another element that developers need to learn is a design token that represents the design system style as data so that it can change as the system changes.

Developers can use the Material Theme Builder, available today on the web as a Figma plugin, to see how their app will look in different situations. Google says that new features in the Jetpack library, as well as the appearance of the app, will help developers manage Android 12 background limits, measure performance, and handle backward compatibility.

Google has stated plans for accessibility updates that will lead to dynamic colors and adaptive layouts for future updates. Other guidance and system tweaks will help the app work with new form factors like foldable, even if Google doesn’t manufacture foldable phones … yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/27/22748821/android-12-developers-material-you-summit-jetpack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos