Indie Darlindes door comes to PlayStation and switches

Today, announced via Devolver Digital at the Sonys State of Play event and Twitter, Acid Nerves’ acclaimed dungeon crawler Deaths Door will jump from your PC and Xbox to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on November 23.

Nintendo and Sony console owners have been looking for a chance to play action-adventure like their beloved Indiesida since it first appeared on PC and Xbox in July. With its fascinating graphics and simple but satisfying combat, it captivated the hell of players on both platforms, even letting our reviewer Ethan Gack spout about it.

Within 5 minutes of starting Death Door, I thought I would love it. The battle was basic, but heavy. The visual representation was sparse, but custom made. The music was sometimes idyllic and calm, sometimes miserable and desperate, did not keep secret that something special was happening, and my love for indie action RPGs continues to grow. increase.

If you’re wondering how much a player loves Deaths Door, the Twitter announcement from Devolver is full of people who call it Sony’s stream’s biggest announcement. As this year’s game season approaches, don’t be surprised to see this game in a damn place in the coming months.

Following the announcement of the PlayStation version, pre-order customers for these platforms will also receive a copy of Titan Souls, the developer Acid Nerves 2D top-down action-adventure game released for Windows, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and Android. Continued. Returned to 2015. Since DeathsDoor is a follow-up to Titan Souls, this transaction will give PlayStation players access to the entire saga, or at least the current saga.

The official press release does not mention that Switch players are enjoying the same pre-order bonus, so you should enjoy the joy of playing Deaths Door on a handheld console.

