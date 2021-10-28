



Ian Marshall is Director and Technology Strategy Officer of Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB).

Since 2019, our lives have changed completely, whether personal or work-related. One constant is the growing reliance on technology.

Do you need to work from home, want to homeschool your child, contact your family living all over the world, or order items that need to come the next day mosquito? No problem. How is the big picture? Shopping, banking, entertainment and climate change technologies are completely changing our habits and lifestyles, and excitingly, the Scottish technology business is playing an increasingly important role in this change. Created over the last few decades, there is now a great technology ecosystem here. In Scotland. Our university creates and nurtures talent, has a mature investment culture in which investors understand the importance of technology, and, of course, Scotland is a great place to live. It’s no wonder that great businesses are well established throughout the country. Governments understand the importance of technology, and these businesses face the same challenges as any other business in stepping into or expanding into larger markets. The pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the lack of investment and the struggle with management skills, made it difficult for many companies to reach their growth goals. That’s why innovation hubs and accelerator programs are more important than ever. We name ONECodebase, STAC, Halo, and Scotland 5G Center, but arguably few are inspired by that method. Scotland can look to Silicon Valley (USA) and Kitchener-Waterloo (Canada) to see how hubs and accelerators really work for businesses. Founded in 2011 by Scott, Rocketspace in the Valley lists Hootsuite, Uber, and Spotify as graduates of its hub and startup support programs. Rocketspace is more than a cool office offering good coffee and ball pits. Spoilers: I never know if there is a ball pit. A truly successful hub and accelerator is more than just an office space for an ambitious enterprise. That great ambition has come true. To quote Aristoteles: The whole is larger than the sum of the parts, which is what these initiatives want to offer. In addition to some parts, the hub or accelerator can provide facilities, mentorship, investment, connectivity and more. The Kitchener-Waterloo Public-Private Innovation Hub is a good example of how hubs and accelerators can revitalize the tech community. Ottowa is certainly not. It has halved in the last decade and has successfully recovered from several notable falls such as RIM (Blackberry) and Kitchener-Waterloo’s Nortel.Communitech. Founded in 1997, it has grown to support 1,600 local businesses. I am in charge of 25,000 technical positions. Velocity, an incubator at Waterloose University, has so far launched more than 300 companies, including Avidbots and Vidyards, providing ample space in a 37,000-square-foot building for founders to collaborate and learn. We helped the success of innovative businesses. These exemplify the good practices here Scottish technology hubs are adopting to strengthen their technology ecosystem and provide a platform for companies to access support, advice and ultimately prosper. We continue to work with the AAB team. Ian Marshall is the director of Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) and responsible for technology strategy.

Innovation hubs and accelerator programs are more important than ever

