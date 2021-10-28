Google publishes tools to help minors remove photos from search





In a blog post published Wednesday, the company said it is rolling out tools that allow parents and children under the age of 18 to remove photos from the Image tab and prevent them from appearing as thumbnails in search queries. Google (GOOG) previously provided a way to request the removal of personal information and photos that fall into categories such as “non-consensual explicit” and “financial, medical, national ID”. It extends to images of minors.

“We know that kids and teens need to navigate some unique challenges online, especially when photos are unexpectedly available on the Internet,” the company said. I mentioned it in my blog post. “I’m confident that this change will give young people more control over their digital footprint and where they can find images in their searches.”

The new form allows users to flag images that contain images they want to delete and URLs in search results. Google said the team will review each submission and contact you if additional information is needed to confirm the removal requirements.

However, the company emphasized that this does not completely remove the image from the Internet. You must contact the website’s webmaster to request that the content be removed.

The company previously announced the tool in August as part of a larger effort to protect minors across the platform. Other features introduced at the time included private default settings for all videos uploaded by teenagers and a tool called Family Link to help parents monitor their children’s accounts. From experts and legislators on the impact of different platforms on young users. Earlier this week, Google-owned YouTube executives and Snap and TikTok leaders were criticized by Senators for the steps the platform is taking to protect young users.

Some experts praise Google’s latest move to give minors more control over their images, removing them to reduce cyberbullying and bring potentially harmful information and photos online. He pointed out that it can be prevented from surviving in.

David Monahan, campaign manager for the child advocacy group Fairplay, said: “We hope that Google will further reverse the collection of sensitive data and give families the ability to erase the digital footprint that Google and its partners maintain for all young people in the United States.”

Alexandra Hamlet, a clinical psychologist working with teens, said Google’s request process could also help parents talk more openly with their children about managing their online presence. This includes discussing photos that may damage your reputation in the future and those that don’t seem to be “perfect” that are worth considering for deletion.

“Some parents believe that teenagers can handle various photo deletions without help, but it’s a good idea to still discuss values ​​and how they relate to images online.” She said. “They may be missing out on a great opportunity to help teens develop insight and self-assertion skills.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/27/tech/google-remove-photos-minors/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos