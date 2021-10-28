CompTIA Partners with Dallas Nonprofit to Help Formerly Confined Women Build the Future »Dallas Innovates





[Photo: Girls Embracing Mothers]

The Computing Technology Industry Association, a national trade non-profit organization specializing in the information technology industry known as CompTIA, is working with Dallas-based Girls Embracing Mothers to help local women escape from imprisonment. I am supporting.

Together, the nonprofit will provide 10 mothers in the Dallas area with enhanced education and training that will act as a building block for success both at work and at home. The program aims to foster vision and objectives through employability and lifestyle skills, with the ultimate goal of helping women secure well-paid jobs with technology.

“The stigma associated with past imprisonment must be eliminated from our society,” CompTIA President and CEO Todd Tibodeau said in a statement. “Anyone looking for a second chance and a new start deserves our encouragement and support.”

This partnership combines the best features of CompTIA and Girls Embracing Mothers (GEM).

CompTIA aims to be the “leading voice” of global information technology, an estimated $ 5 trillion ecosystem of approximately 75 million industry experts. Nonprofits act as hubs for education, training, accreditation, advocacy and research, advancing the engineers behind the global economy.

Readers of Dallas Innovates may be aware of the names of various reports that rank Metro on technology occupational availability, business conduct, and employment trends. A new Tech Jobs Report in August revealed that the Dallas metro market recorded the largest month-on-month increase (plus 2,960) in Tech Jobs posts from June to July.

GEM was established to “counter the power of mother’s imprisonment.” Dallas nonprofits handle both sides of the challenge. It works to reduce the trauma of young girls with mothers in prison and to prepare previously imprisoned women with tools to prosper after liberation.

Its comprehensive goal is to break the cycle of imprisonment for the most marginalized people in the community.

“GEM values ​​supporting the prosperity of women and girls affected by justice,” said Brittany K. Burnett, founder and president of GEM, in a statement. “That’s why everything we do is focused on empowering them to lead a successful life with a vision and purpose.”

Customized technical training is provided through CompTIA Custom Training. It relies on CompTIA A +, a professional certification of core technology skills that the organization states is the industry standard for starting a career in IT.

Most often, you will be in a help desk, service desk, technical support, or related job.

GEM and CompTIA also teach soft skills, financial literacy and treatment support. They want to ensure that women graduate with a balanced professional, mental and social balance.

For Burnett, that means allowing them to do more than just survive. She hopes that partnerships will unleash the potential and create a career path for women affected by justice to foster a sustainable future for themselves and their children.

“These 10 mothers have already taken the most important step towards a brighter future for themselves and their families by participating in this program,” Tibodo said in a statement. “CompTIA is humble and grateful for partnering with a great organization like GEM and giving us the opportunity to work with this impressive group of women.”

