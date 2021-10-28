Google, Genius Song Lyrics Court Battle Heat Up





“The right we are trying to protect is a large investment in time and energy in our services,” said Marion R. Harris of Pryor Cashman LLP, who represents Genius. “They visited our website and agreed to our terms of use.”

“To insult the injury, the defendant used the very product created by our process to compete with us,” Harris said.

It was Brian M. Willen of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC who argued against Google. He told the court that he couldn’t sue a copyrighted song that wasn’t owned by Genius and was legally licensed by Google.

Willen told the court that the lyrics were not their property. The proceedings are essentially an attempt by a genius to stand in the position of rights owners and claim copyrighted works that they do not own.

Genius sued Google in 2019, claiming that a tech giant stole the lyrics of the site and displayed its own “information box” when users searched for songs. In a flashy twist, Genius said he used a secret code embedded in the lyrics that spelled RED HANDED to prove Google’s cheating.

Sounds like a copyright case, but Genius doesn’t actually blame Google for stealing intellectual property. This is because the songwriter and publisher, not Genius, own the rights to the lyrics. Both Google and Genius pay a copyright license for the lyrics that appear on the site.

Instead, Genius spent time and money transcribing and editing “authoritative” lyrics, claiming that Google had misused its efforts to benefit itself. Technically, Genius argued that Google’s actions represent unfair competition and breach of the site’s Terms of Service. This means that users cannot obtain materials for commercial purposes.

However, in August 2020, a federal judge dismissed the proceedings and ruled that Genius could not sue lyrics that he did not own. The judge determined that the charges were “preempted” by federal law, as charges such as theft of lyrics are reserved only in the territory of federal copyright law.

Insisting on Wednesday to overturn the ruling, Pryor Cashmans Harris argued that the Geniuss charges were qualitatively different from the proceedings on the copyrighted lyrics themselves. Instead, the company has invested tens of millions of Genius to transcribe accurate lyrics that may not otherwise be publicly present, especially when it is difficult to decipher genres such as rap and hip-hop. He said he was interested in protecting the dollar.

But sometimes he faced a severe backlash from a judge on the second circuit.

Why do you have any right to it after you take the copyrighted material and make it public, to the extent you wrote it down when they started? Judge Lina Ludge asked with reference to Cole Porter’s iconic lyrics. “You didn’t write the lyrics.”

“And why do you have more rights than the copyright owner?” Judge Eric Vitaliano asked.

Lyric Find, another lyrics service that was also nominated as a defendant in the proceedings for licensing the lyrics to Google, also participated in the discussion and was represented by Kenneth D. Freundlich of Freundlich Law.

The judgment of the case will be issued several months in advance.

