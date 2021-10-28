You can now ask Google to remove images under the age of 18 from search results





Google has released a new safety feature that allows users under the age of 18 to request that their images be removed from company search results. This feature was originally announced in August (along with new restrictions on underage ad targeting), but is now widely available.

Anyone can start the removal process from this help page. Applicants provide the URLs of images they want to remove from search results, the search terms that display those images, the names and ages of minors, and the names and relationships of individuals who may be acting on behalf of their parents. is needed. For example, parents.

Google makes exceptions where it has compelling public interest or press value

As with this type of removal request, it’s hard to say exactly what criteria Google applies to that decision. The company states that it will remove images of minors unless it is of compelling public interest or press value. Interpreting how these terms apply in a variety of situations is a difficult area, as seen in controversial cases involving the EU’s right to be forgotten.

Also, from Google’s language, it doesn’t seem to respond to requests unless the person in the image is currently under the age of 18. Therefore, if you are 30 years old, you cannot delete your photo at the age of 15. This limits the range of tools. It prevents abuse and harassment, but probably makes the verification process much easier. It’s hard to prove how old you are with a given photo, as opposed to proving how old you are now.

Google also emphasizes that removing an image from search results does not, of course, remove it from the web. The company encourages those who go through the application process to contact the webmaster directly. Even if that fails, removing the information from Google’s index is certainly a workaround.

In addition to these new removal options for minor images, Google already offers other means to request the removal of certain types of harmful content. These include unconsensual explicit images, fake pornography, financial or medical information, and bleached information such as your home address or phone number.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/27/22748240/remove-images-google-search-results-under-18-request-how-to The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos