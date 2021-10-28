Counterpoint: Keeping the government away from Big Tech





Recently, Republican Senator candidate JD Vance and the conservative Claremont Institute submitted an Amikas brief in Ohio vs. Google. This is a proceeding filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. It’s just the latest in a series of calls to disband Big Tech.

In light of Facebook’s recent public relations issues and almost daily criticisms of YouTube censorship and Twitter’s de-platform, it’s no surprise that screams to regulate tech companies are rising day by day. But what does dismantling Big Tech mean for Americans?

Undoubtedly, companies like Google and Facebook should be under consumer surveillance, and users are wise to be wary. However, consumer dissatisfaction with products should not automatically trigger government intervention, especially if the industry is still in its infancy and regulations cannot meaningfully keep up with its rapid growth.

Moreover, despite the newness of the digital revolution, in reality there are alternatives to Google, including other search engines such as DuckDuckGo and Bing. Google and Facebook do not guarantee market advantage over the next 10 years. Myspace and Yahoo, please give a word to those who claim they aren’t.

If you want to see Facebook disappear towards sunset, few startups have the resources to handle these high regulatory burdens, so strict government regulation is actually an existing tech company. Please note that there is a risk of establishing. In fact, the more room you have in the fast-growing technology sector, the more likely it is that emerging competitors will compete with today’s dominant companies.

The kind of government regulation that Attorney General Yost and JD Vance want is going in the wrong direction and will have unintended consequences. History has shown that regulation often impedes innovation. It delays R & D and forces companies to divert most of their profits to meet regulatory burdens. As a result, companies need to move away from innovation and spend their energy on bureaucratic compliance.

On the other hand, relaxing government regulations can have the opposite effect. We saw a vivid example of this at the beginning of the pandemic when the Trump administration and the state government allowed companies to innovate widely to fight COVID.

Health policy expert Sally Pipes said it was one of the most effective policy responses to COVID-19. [wasnt] Inject new government programs or federal funds.Rather, it [was] A deliberate effort by the Trump administration to ease regulations that impede access to health care.

Therefore, it was the decision to reduce the role of government that provided the greatest benefit. This deregulation principle needs to be replicated in other sectors such as technology and education.

Conservatives have a long history of supporting the freedom of free businesses and individuals. Historically, the conservative position has been to support freedom without as much government intervention as necessary. Because of this love of freedom, conservatives often have sound skepticism about politically powerful armament.

For decades, conservatives such as economist Thomas Sowell and the late Judge Robert Bork, a candidate for Reagan, have found that antitrust law has been used against American companies in a wide range of problematic ways. I have been wondering. Nevertheless, antitrust law is the legal measure that politicians from progressive senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to Republican Josh Hawley want to use to punish Big Tech companies. When they say they’re breaking up Big Tech, they often use antitrust enforcement to achieve our political goals.

Sowell writes about antitrust law in basic economics, but points out India as a cautionary story. In the late 1900s, the pressure of antitrust law forced the most promising and innovative entrepreneurs to leave their lucrative businesses and move elsewhere. Suffering from poorly crafted antitrust laws, India had to abolish the law in order to remain globally competitive.

Judge Boke, an outstanding legal statement on US antitrust law, had similar skepticism about the role of government in large corporations. In a decade-old case of media government regulation, Vaux’s opinion on the need for small government is relevant today: American media has inaccuracies, oversimplification, and prejudice. It’s not because it’s not there, so it’s very free and active. But that freedom alternative is worse than those failures.

Judge Borks’ reasoning goes far beyond the media world. His words fit in with today’s call for big tech government regulation.

Big government is an enemy of freedom and innovation. It doesn’t matter if JD Vance or Bernie Sanders leads the anti-business Crusaders. The long-standing conservative principles of free enterprise and small government should guide us. Our concerns about Big Tech should not mask the necessary skepticism of big government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wng.org/opinions/counterpoint-keep-government-out-of-big-tech-1635333930 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

