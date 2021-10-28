Google is giving another shot to Android on the tablet





In case there isn’t enough news this week, Google is releasing a new version of Android designed for big screens like tablets and folds. This is called Android 12L and is really just a set of new features in an existing OS optimized for large screens. Developer Preview is available today as an SDK on Google’s site, allowing app makers to begin incorporating some of the new features to deliver a more cohesive experience on devices with larger displays. .. According to the company, the public version of 12L will arrive “in time for the next wave of Android 12 tablets and folds” early next year. The preview will also be “coming soon to the Lenovo P12 Pro”.

Android already supports a kind of multi-window experience, but it doesn’t take advantage of the increased space and there is still an area of ​​interface that feels like a blasted version of the phone OS. One of the features included in Android 12L is a two-row layout of notification shade and lock screen when the system detects that the screen width exceeds 600 dps. Google said other system surfaces and apps would adopt this look, but hadn’t specified either.

Android 12L has a taskbar at the bottom of the big screen that makes it easier to open apps. This also simplifies the process of launching in split screen mode. Just drag and drop the icon from the taskbar. Google also allows all apps to run in split screen, regardless of whether they are resizable or not.

On the surface, Google is also adding tools to help developers look good in different windows and views. You can use custom letterbox colors and treatments, apply custom rounded corners, and adjust the position of the inset window.

The above features are now available for preview in the developer software, but there are some changes that app authors must apply to users to experience them. Google recommends that developers create a version of the UI that matches the window size class of each device. It also adds a phone, tablet, a larger foldable internal display, and a reference device that allows programmers to see the layout across the desktop.

For collapsible devices, Android 12L provides an API that allows developers to make their apps aware of hinges and other boundaries and use them as “natural delimiters”. This means that if supported, you could use an app like your Kindle to display a two-row layout when you fold your device and zoom in to full screen when your smartphone is fully flat. there is.

Google is also adding a way to make it easier for developers to adopt with new activity embedding tools and other updates to the Jetpack window manager library. The interface is backwards compatible, so you can use apps optimized for 12L even if you’re using an older version of Android.

The company will also release the Material You design system to Jetpack Compose, allowing developers to add adaptive theme features to their apps. This means that if supported, third-party apps can also adopt a wallpaper-derived color scheme from Google, and button and menu highlight shades reflect the palette for a more cohesive look across Android 12. Can be

Finally, Google is updating the Play Store to give developers a reason (or discouragement) to optimize their apps for Android 12L. Check each app against the quality guidelines for big screen apps and incorporate the results into your ranking and search list considerations. If it’s not optimized for 12L, we’ll take it a step further by displaying a notification on the app’s Play Store page to alert users on larger devices.

Android has long faced criticism that it’s a poor operating system for tablets and large displays, and 12L seems promising. Google has also announced several updates to make it easier for developers to code Wear OS, including providing Jetpack Compose support for the platform. The company seems to be working hard to improve the areas behind Apple, and how developers make these changes to see if Google’s tablet, foldable, and smartwatch dreams will succeed. You need to make sure you work on it.

