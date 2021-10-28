How Amazon Decides Which Climate Technology Start-ups To Invest In





Amazon has purchased a naming right to change the name of the Key Arena to Climate Change Arena.

Source: NHL Seattle

Amazon will have to rely on new technologies to reach its goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2040. To accelerate the process, the company has a $ 2 billion venture capital fund to bring together and grow climate technology start-ups.

Monitoring where Amazon is investing is one way to track innovation in space. Investors can also find out which parts of Amazon’s future priorities will be prioritized.

“Most of what we invest in is three to five years away,” Matt Peterson, head of the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, told CNBC. “We strive to figure out where our needs are and where the needs of other companies are. That is, in the 2040 period, we can’t afford to actually see one, or Two years later, you need to think in the long run. “

Announced in June 2020, the Climate Pledge Fund is fully funded by Amazon’s own balance sheet. Amazon’s priority is to incubate the technology needed to achieve its unique climate goals, and it’s also good to make money.

“It’s great if the company we’re investing in goes well and becomes the next Tesla or returns a multiple of our investment. It shows that we’re verifying what it is. However, it is not the main focus of the fund, which is related to a wider range of strategic goals. ”

You can also invest in companies at various stages, from the seed stage to the Series B round. “You can invest $ 1 million in a company, or you can invest more than $ 100 million in a company,” Peterson said.

Amazon is not the only investor in climate technology. According to a recent report, investment in this space increased from $ 6.6 billion in 2016 to $ 32.3 billion in 2021.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced a new investment in Resilient Power and CCM Machinery and a second investment in Infinium. Amazon has previously announced investments in Carbon Cure, Pachama, Redwood Materials, Rivian, TurnTide Technologies, BETA Technologies, Ion Energy and Zero Avia. Of the climate technology start-ups that Amazon has invested in 11.

Amazon is accepting applications for start-ups that are still looking for funding. The company plans to invest both large and small.

Here are five areas of climate technology that Peterson said he’s considering investing in CNBC, and how they track Amazon’s current and future goals.

Investing in food and agriculture

Food production requires large amounts of land and fuel, food waste and rot produce methane emissions, and dairy and meat production emits CO2 and methane emissions. All of this is a problem if Amazon plans to go further into food production.

“People forget that Amazon owns Whole Foods,” Peterson told CNBC. “We have many opportunities and new business models centered around our physical stores, Amazon Fresh and food delivery.”

“Looking at where we’re heading in the coming years as food grows and diets and food in general grow, that’s what we want to anticipate,” he added.

Electrification

In September 2019, Amazon announced that it would purchase 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Russian Automotive. These vans are expected to be deployed by 2024 and are part of Amazon’s efforts to convert delivery vehicles to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

As part of its electrification promotion, Amazon has invested in Resilient Power. It is developing technology to build an electric vehicle charging infrastructure in one-tenth the size and installation time of existing charging technologies.

Elastic charging station.

Photo courtesy of Amazon.

“It’s not as sexy as an EV maker, for example, but it’s just as important in my opinion,” Peterson told CNBC. “The technology they are actually trying to update has probably not changed between 30 and 50 years. It’s a 70’s-80’s style technology with these large power plants or substations.” He said.

In order for electricity to flow from the grid to the EV charger, it must go through a step-down process, and Resilient Power uses semiconductors and software controls rather than large physical and mechanical hardware.

“This solution is really interesting to us because we have a big need for this and we are planning our own needs to do this,” Peterson told CNBC.

Green hydrogen

Water can be broken down into the chemicals oxygen and hydrogen using an electric current in a process called electrolysis. The hydrogen can be used in a variety of ways to produce carbon-free energy.

If the energy used to power the electrolytic cell does not contain carbon, the hydrogen produced is called “green hydrogen.” Amazon has made several investments in this area.

ZeroAvia manufactures airplanes powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Aviation is especially important as it is one of the most difficult industries to decarbonize.

Infinium manufactures electric fuel and replaces aviation fuel diesel and kerosene. “The difference is that it’s made from synthetic components, rather than being extracted from the ground and refined like fossil fuels. The synthetic components are green hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide,” Peterson said. I am.

Zoom in Icon Arrows are facing outwards

Infinium Reactor

Photo courtesy of Amazon

The fuel produced by Infinium is 95% carbon neutral because it uses captured carbon dioxide rather than being extracted from the ground. But he admits that it is a bridging technology towards the long-term goal of finding a completely carbon-free energy source.

“After all, I don’t want to burn fuel and release CO2, but at least the released CO2 is recycled into a previously captured orbit, which is the net standard. Very close to zero. is.”

Long-term energy storage

Large-scale use of renewable energies such as wind and the sun relies on battery technology to store energy when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining.

Amazon is considering long-term battery technologies of various sizes and scales. Many long-time batteries are very large, and Peterson said that many use cases that Amazon needs require batteries of the “right” size.

Material: Plastic reduction and reinvention

For many consumers, Amazon is most visible through the packaging delivered to their front door. Overall, these packages create a lot of waste.

Zoom in Icon Arrows are facing outwards

CMC mechanical system

Amazon

One of the investments announced on Wednesday, CCM Machinery, has developed an automatic packing machine that reduces the volume of boxes by about 24%. This will allow Amazon to reduce the size and number of plastic air pillows it puts in the box, Peterson said. Overall, this will allow Amazon to reduce the use of 1 billion plastic pillows by the end of 2022.

In the long run, Amazon is interested in technologies that can create more sustainable plastic alternatives, Peterson said.

“Can we make non-extractable plastics? Can we make fossil fuel-free plastics? And can we make biodegradable, large-scale compostable plastics?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/27/how-amazon-decides-which-climate-tech-start-ups-to-invest-in-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos