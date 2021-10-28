Install Chrome Extensions in Opera | Extensions for Writers-Blog





The Opera browser has excellent quality of life tools and built-in features to improve your online life. However, browsing methods vary from person to person, and you need your own tools to do the most. This allows Opera to install Chrome extensions as well as Opera add-ons. In the next case study, we’ll show you the best extensions for writers and how to easily install the Google Chrome add-on in your Opera browser for a more customized and efficient browsing experience.

Extensions for writers and Wordsmith

Writing is more than just putting a pen on paper or a word on a page. Writers need research, organization, suggestions, rhythm, and focus. Fortunately, there are some useful extensions that Wordsmith can employ for students, bloggers, technical writers, and authors who use Opera or Chrome web browsers.

Evernote Web Clipper Extension

Good writing begins with research, and the Evernote Web Clipper extension helps you organize it. Instead of collecting tornadoes of open tabs and click-through information, you can clip web pages, selections, or highlights and combine them into one place in your Evernote account. You can access your saves from any device, so you can add ideas from your mobile phone while you’re commuting, or from your computer when you’re inspired. This extension is a notepad for modern writers.

Google Translate Extension

While looking for information on the web, it’s a good idea to keep the translation website tab open, especially if you’re working in multiple languages ​​or if your text is read abroad. .. Opera users can install the Google Translate extension instead of going back and forth between the tabs. With this Chrome extension, you can highlight text to get a translation, or quickly translate an entire web page with just a click. In the long run, this can save you a lot of time.

Automatic text expander extension

After the study, an overview of your writing will come. It is usually studded with notes and draft sentences. If you write a lot, the Auto Text Expander extension really helps both at this stage and at the input stage. In general, this extension allows you to customize keyboard shortcuts for text (words, email addresses, sentences), or predict and complete text with a single click on frequently used words. You can write quickly. For example, Opera users can set shortcuts for standard outline sentences and use them with keystrokes when building the framework. Proofreaders can hotkey frequently inserted words, such as the definite article (the). Students working on their dissertation can also hotkey citation formats with this extension.

StayFocusd extension

Some people find it easy to focus on while writing – they dive in and the world around them disappears. There is no harm to the rest of us with a little help. StayFocusd (not a typo) is, of course, a productivity browser extension that helps you stay focused by allowing you to set time allocations for web pages, sites, domains, or specific web content. .. With this new extension, you can stay disciplined by pre-determining the time it takes to write and play, and blocking or allowing program content on a schedule.

Grammarly extension

Gathering information, conducting research, creating and filling out outlines (although distracting) can be sophisticated. As with other forms of art, this can be a difficult stage to write, as there is never a definitive level of perfection. There is always something you can paraphrase, discard, and tweak. It’s good to take a break and look fresh at the text. Web extensions like Grammarly in Opera can improve your grammar, tone, spelling, punctuation, and style in case you miss something.

Writing is a job and writing takes time. However, using the appropriate Google extensions in Chrome or Opera simplifies the process and gives impressive results.

Download Operas Install Chrome extension add-on

To install an extension from the Google Chrome Store to Opera, you must first download and install the Chrome Extension Installation add-on from the Opera Add-ons Store.

Once installed, simply access the Google Chrome Web Store with your Opera browser.Next to each extension[Operaに追加]A button is displayed. Clicking this button will take you to the Opera browser extension page. From there,[インストール]Click or manage other aspects of the extension. The best extensions in Chrome’s Web Store are now available in Opera.

Again, download OperasInstall Chrome Extensions addon. Go to the Google Chrome Web Store and select a Chrome extension such as Grammarly.[Operaに追加]Click the button. Extensions Manager[インストール]Click the button (the cube icon in the Opera sidebar). Voila! Enjoy Chrome extensions in Opera. Manage or remove Chrome extensions in Opera

To see all the extensions, click the extension icon (looks like a cube) in the Opera sidebar, or use the hotkey Ctrl + Shift + E (+ Shift + E on Mac). On the Extensions page, you can find different options with each extension. Here you can remove Chrome extensions, adjust Chrome extension settings, enable or disable Chrome extensions, and see add-on details. To remove Google Chrome extension, in the upper right corner[x]Click.

Pay attention to extensions

Many Chrome extensions are third-party applications, so you should always be careful when adding them to the Opera browser. We recommend that you read the reviews and ratings before installing the Opera extension or Chrome add-on in Opera. Also, some extensions can use the processing power of many computers, so you should avoid overloading your browser and keep only the extensions you use most often.

