AWS: Innovative use of data transforms sports presentations and fan engagement





SEATTLE-Sports and statistics are closely related, but some sports organizations are leveraging edge computing cloud resources, data analytics, and a variety of other tools to bring the data behind statistics entirely new. Raised to the next level, fans, players, coaches, executives and others are more informed than ever.

Consider the National Hockey League. David Lehanski, executive vice president of business development and innovation at the NHL, said fans watching the game on TV saw graphics identifying goal shots from specific zones on the ice and shots that turned into goals. increase. October 26th by Amazon AWS. But what about the quality of those shots?

“The next step is to start adding quality analysis. [and] start [to] Tell me that not all shots are the same, “he said.

Lehanski has joined Andreas Heyden, CEO of DFL Digital Sports for Bundesliga (German Football League) media, and Rob Smedley, Data Systems Director of F1 Management. The three discuss how enhanced data collection and processing using AWS’s suite of cloud solutions enhances fan involvement and how players and coaches can access and evaluate ongoing contests. I did.

On The IceThe NHL spends “a considerable amount of time and capital” deploying a tracking system that generates data as many as 50 times per second to track the position of players and pucks at every moment of the game, “100. Created “everyone”. New data points for each game, “says Lehanski.

David Lehanski, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Innovation at the NHL. (Image credit: NHL)

For fans, this data helps league broadcast partners tell better stories as the game unfolds. Data brings a new perspective to action and, when combined with video, helps to “change the fan experience,” he said.

For players and coaches, the data generates real-time statistics to help them better understand what’s happening in the game. “Players literally come down from the ice and turn right. They pick up the iPad and pull out the video content and data that just happened on the ice,” Lehanski said.

A key component of the tracking system is the UHD encoder, which will be installed during the off-season in each of the 32 buildings where the game will take place. You can capture multiple streams of the highest quality and transfer them to the AWS cloud, where you can aggregate your data and video, package it for different users, and push it to different users as different content packages. “The real magic can happen when data and video are aggregated into one,” says Lehanski.

Edge computing in the cloud has helped the NHL overcome latency issues. Failure to do so can slow down the process and reduce the value of all this data.

When it comes to high-speed data cloud latency, DFL Digital Sports Heyden’s problem is too few, he said with a laugh.

“The only latency issue is that broadcasters have complained that push notifications are too fast because AWS services are so fast that data moves faster than video,” Heyden said. Stated.

Some of DFL Digital Sports’ recent efforts have changed how sports data is delivered to partners and how media products are enriched to attract fans deeper into their favorite league teams.

For example, on Saturdays when five games are played at the same time, we are taking advantage of the speed of the data so that it acts as a kind of alert. DFL Digital Sports switches between these games in a similar way to the NFL RedZone and leverages high-speed data to signal cuts.

Andreas Hayden, CEO of DFL Digital Sports. (Image credit: DFL Digital Sports)

“We know that the goal is achieved because the data moves faster than the video, so we specify the video player to switch games before the goal is achieved and direct them to the next channel, where. You can view the following information to your customers: Video [of the goal] In the video wait time, “he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) -driven solutions also help DFL Digital Sports deliver better content to broadcast partners. For example, AI and the cloud allow you to send customized highlight cutdowns to broadcast partners in different parts of the world right after the game is over to feature your fans’ favorites in the region.

Like the NHL, DFL Digital Sports leverages AWS data services to enhance game coverage as well as to attract fans in innovative ways. Recently, we relied on AWS services to develop apps like the TikTok that are fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), helping fans keep up with their favorite teams.

The average Bundesliga fan follows an average of 4 teams, there are 36 teams in the league, and DFL Digital Sports had to create 65,000 individual taste profiles. With the help of AWS cloud tools, DFL Digital Sports has built an app that helps attract young fans by delivering the latest statistics and information to smart devices.

The 1 billion combination Formula 1 is especially suitable for using data to make racing easier to understand and to raise fan interest. In-vehicle telemetry, collected from F1 car sensors, weather data, date and time data, and other data sources, literally creates over a billion combinations or data during a two-hour race.

But three years ago, F1 wasn’t able to make effective use of that data when it came to attracting and attracting fans, Race League Smedley said. To enhance the game and leverage all its data, Formula 1 asked AWS for a comprehensive solution for collecting, processing, and displaying data.

Rob Smedley, Data Systems Director for Formula 1 Management. (Image credit: F1 management)

“In Formula 1, you can see 10% of the story. It’s very, very strategically deep as a sport …. The broadcast feed can only show a small part of the track. [I]This is a 5km truck and quite often … I can only see a few hundred meters.Only one or two can be displayed [or] Anything, three cars in one shot, “he said.

However, by partnering with AWS and presenting AWS Insights, Autosport will be able to give you a much bigger picture, tell a better story, and understand the race in ways that weren’t possible before.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that not all of our fan base, especially athletes and traditional fans, really understand this,” Smedley said of the initial development. “If we fast forward to where we are for three years and remove that data … fans [would have] A completely different viewing experience.So I … these are [data insights] It has become an indispensable tool for Formula 1. “

The AWS press conference was moderated by Usman Shakeel, Head of Media and Entertainment Solution Architecture for Amazon Web Services.

See the AWS website for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvtechnology.com/news/innovative-use-of-data-transforms-sports-presentation-fan-engagement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos