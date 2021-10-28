You can now ask Google to scrub images of minors from search resultsExBulletin





Google says a new policy announced Wednesday can require minors and their families to remove images from search results. NPR screenshot hidden caption

Screenshots by NPR switching captions

Screenshot by NPR

Google introduced a new policy on Wednesday to allow minors or their parents to request that images be removed from company search results. the Internet. “

Google announced in August that the policy will take several steps aimed at protecting the privacy and mental health of minors and giving them more control over how they display online. it continues.

You can fill out the form to request the removal of the image

According to Google, the process of removing a minor image from search results begins with filling out a form asking for the URL of the target image. The form also requires the URL of the Google search page used to search for the image and the search term used. The company then evaluates the removal request.

This request may remove the offending image from Google’s search tools, but be aware that removing an image from Google’s search results does not remove it from the Internet. Please, “the company announced its policy.

This change came after Google and other tech companies faced intense criticism of their child policy. Children are receiving more public attention than previous generations, facing the prospect that every moment of their life will be shared and preserved online. Please.

The tool states that it is intended for people under the age of 18. According to Google, adults should use a different set of options if they want to remove material that is relevant to them.

Google faces pressure to protect children and privacy

In 2019, Google paid state and federal regulators a $ 170 million settlement for allegations that Google’s YouTube subsidiary collected personal information from children without their parents’ consent.

“Our child privacy law does not allow companies to track children on the Internet and collect individual data about them without the consent of their parents,” said then FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra. I told NPR. “And that’s exactly what YouTube did, and I knew that YouTube was targeting kids in some of these videos.”

When Google first announced its image removal initiative in August, it also promised to block ads that target users under the age of 18 based on age, gender, and interests. It also states that the YouTube department will change the default privacy settings. For videos from teens between the ages of 13 and 17, the strictest restrictions apply.

One of the biggest initial adjustments to Google’s search tools originated in Europe, where the Spanish proceedings established the “right to be forgotten” in 2014. Over the next four years, people have made more than 650,000 requests to remove certain websites. From that search result.

Editor’s Note: Google and YouTube are one of the NPR funders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049736477/google-minors-remove-images-search-results The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos