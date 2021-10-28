“A lot of good” will come from open banking: Citis Innovation Chief





In the tsunami of technological and operational change in the banking industry, Citigroup’s Vanessa Cholera has found itself in the best position to influence important company decisions.

Cholera, Chief Innovation Officer and leader of the Citi Ventures and Citi Productivity teams, leverages the experience and ideas of team members and partners to help the company explore which technology and invest in it. It can help you decide how to incorporate them. To that business line over time.

Cholera joined Mega Bank in 2010 after years of data strategy roles at venture capital firms and Yahoo. Last month she was named an outstanding leader as part of America Banker’s most powerful women’s program in the banking industry.

She will also give a keynote speech at the 2021 Digital Banking Conference in American Banker within a few weeks. There, we will discuss how financial institutions can overcome the explosive growth of digitalization, wipe out changes in climate and social attitudes, and rethink their approach to innovation. And the government.

Cholera recently talked with American Banker to ask and answer these topics, how open banking can help small business borrowers and the industry as a whole.

“100% of the big banks understand that they need to partner with fintech and technology companies to work with data and cyber, not only for client technology, but also for the bank’s infrastructure. I think it is, “says Vanessa Cholera. Citi Chief Innovation Officer.

Banks face many challenges by balancing new competition with the demands of tech-savvy consumers and long-standing customers. In addition, you need to determine what open banking means and the best way to incorporate data sharing principles and fintech partnerships. Is it overwhelming enough to hear it?

VANESSA COLELLA: There is little change in the world and it’s a smooth road from A to Z. There are many good things that come from the spirit of open banking. When you think about open banking, don’t just say “let’s aggregate the data of everyone”, but think about the benefits of putting the data together to create a kind of data. transparency. Citi has released a lending platform called “Citi-built Bridges” aimed at ensuring liquidity for small business owners.

How accurately does the platform reflect the spirit of open banking?

When people were applying to college many years ago, they had to have them mail the application. It varies from university to university, and if you wanted to apply in multiple locations, you had to duplicate that process. That’s how small businesses lend today. If you want to shop to see what the best loan for you is, you have to go to different banks and fill out different applications, which is really inefficient. I wanted to create a common app for small businesses, which I did with over 12 financial institutions. When thinking about the borrower and the lender, make sure that the application fits the sweet spot of what the bank wants to undertake. They can raise their hands and have a potential relationship with their borrower.

Isn’t some banks still somewhat reluctant to participate through such an open platform?

No one grew up in a bank with information sharing in mind, but there are many things like the “City-built Bridge” that can give better results if they can share information. You can match potential borrowers with the right banks and the right conditions to help banks, including minority deposit institutions, access borrowers that may not have been previously accessible.

As digital transformation, including the cloud and application programming interfaces, is becoming the norm, technology partners often hear that this kind of change can happen quickly in a matter of hours. How does it actually work?

It depends on you talking about moving to the cloud. Companies that started from scratch needed $ 10 million to get started, but now they can start at $ 5,000. Why? You don’t have to buy a computer. You can immediately put them all in the cloud and use the capacity you need. But that’s clearly not the same as running a global financial institution that moves $ 4 trillion daily to virtually every country around the world. The key to the cloud is to enable an environment with continuous upgrades. When people talk about the magic of these tools, part of it is that someone is constantly improving those tools and those improvements leak out as an upgrade benefit. This is part of the positive attributes of using the tool.

As you prepare to give a speech at a digital banking conference, do you think some of your audience are still confident that they will make technical changes or upgrade their legacy systems?

I don’t think there is any uncertainty. 100% of the big banks understand that they need to partner with fintech and technology companies to work with data and cyber, not only for client technology, but also for the bank’s infrastructure. I think that there. It is absolutely certain that a partnership with an external company is essential.

So do you really need to sell “ideas” to survive in the future?

You don’t have to spend time talking about the mess. We have all seen it. Over the past few months, everyone has experienced some sort of confusion. That applies to financial services, education, healthcare, and all. But when that happens, you don’t want to be ashamed to ask people how to get things done. The fact that everyone understands that we must act faster, innovate, and respond to change around the world does not mean that we have all the answers on how to do that. When it becomes common sense that we have to change, people can be embarrassed to ask questions about it. It doesn’t mean that everyone knows how to make these changes, as it has become acceptable and everyone understands it. Therefore, there should always be questions.

What do you think is important for the future of the bank?

2020 was a year in which everyone recognized the existence of S in ESG. [environmental, social and governance] Business standards. If you were interested in ESG before 2020, it meant climate change and green, but last year the “S” was really at the forefront. How to deal with social issues that are intertwined with environmental and government issues. How ESG becomes essential for all businesses, and certainly for all financial institutions, is not a fad. It has always been a central priority.

