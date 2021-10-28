Technology Super Cycle Redux: How Unicorns Drive Innovation-October 27, 2021





In 2017, I published some of the most important investment strategies I called the Technology Super Cycle.

You can see the 2018 video and article versions from that link. Here I answer this burning puzzle: why is there no inflation and productivity is “hidden”?

The two main solutions to that puzzle are very much related to what is happening in the most important sectors of the economy.

And this was before I had heard of Cathie Wood and her similar long-tail “disruptive innovation.”

But recently, as I immerse myself in the world of explosive private fintech companies, I have begun to see another driving force.

“Where did the unicorn come from? Imagine 10,000 VCs chasing twice as many fintech companies.”

That’s what I proposed at Cook’s Kitchen two weeks ago …

Unicorn Stampede: How FinTech Innovation and VC Warchest Fuel the Market

The video that accompanies this article reviews the unfolding dramas of Pinterest (PINS Quick Quote PINS-Free Report) and PayPal (PYPL Quick Quote PYPL-Free Report) that we discussed last week.

Today’s PINS stocks are closing the October 2020 gap from $ 45 as rumors of trading have been closed. The video will tell you who the big seller is. Meanwhile, PYPL has been plunging into my $ 220-240 “purchase zone”.

It also repeats Shopify’s “buying zone” (SHOP Quick Quote SHOP-free report) for $ 1240-80, recommending starter positions for less than $ 1350 prior to Thursday’s earnings report.

Call with a rice cooker

If you come here from the YouTube link, you will have the code / instructions to enter the “Call with Cooker” drawing: #TechSuperCycle

Go to Twitter and follow these steps …

1. Follow me @KevinBCook

2. Like and ReTweet pinned tweets using NVIDIA graphics

Speaking of Twitter (TWTR Quick Quote TWTR-free report), it’s a very metasocial event and I participated in a Space chat with CFO Ned Segal this morning. Hey, he was very calm under pressure from annoying analysts who kept trying to analyze mDAU metrics (monetizable daily active users) KPIs.

Segal is a model for executives conducting media interviews. He is not defensive or frustrated, just explaining his goals while trying to answer the question, which naturally calms the room and the fire-breather.

And in an interview with CNBC this morning, he said, “Bitcoin will be a great way for us to drive business on Twitter.” It’s very interesting.

I was in another Twitter space last night. There, many “new money / digital gold” theorists were discussing @ Jack’s recent post “Hyperinflation is coming.”

If you visit my Twitter feed, you’ll see those Space posts, where you can see other information posted to Segal and FinTech, including links to Plaid reports.

Thank you for joining us in the kitchen!

Disclosure: I own shares in NVDA, PINS, and SQ in the Zacks TAZR Trader portfolio.

