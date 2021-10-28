Pixel 6 Pro Review: Best Google Smartphones | Google





The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s revitalized endeavor to beat Apple and Samsung’s best smartphones with powerful new cameras, custom chips and outstanding designs.

The new model is Google’s top phone in 2021, priced at 849 ($ 899 / A $ 1,299), and the standard Pixel 6 is priced above 599.

When viewed from the front, the Pixel 6 Pro looks like a standard top-end smartphone. The large 6.7-inch OLED screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes it look good, crisp, bright and smooth. There’s a small hole puncher for selfie cameras at the top, and underneath the display is a great fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone.

The camera bar splits the two-tone glass and looks a bit like Star Trek’s Geordi La Forge Visor.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Turn it over and reveal a much more unusual design. Instead of placing the cameras together on one side or in the upper corner, the lenses are placed in a large horizontal bar that extends across the back. It’s not particularly attractive, but it’s a plus because it doesn’t shake when placed on a desk or table like most other smartphones.

The 6 Pro is certainly a very large phone, but due to its curved glass sides, it’s easier to grip than some phones, is very similar in size to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and weighs only 17g. It feels like a well-made premium device ready to compete at the top of the market.

specification

Screen: 6.7 inch 120Hz QHD + OLED (512ppi)

Processor: Google Tensor

RAM: 12GB RAM

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Operating system: Android 12

Camera: 50MP + 12MP Ultra Wide + 48MP 4x Telephoto, 11.1MP SELPHY

Connectivity: 5G, eSIM, wifi 6E, UWB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS

Water resistance: IP68 (1.5m for 30 minutes)

Dimensions: 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm

Weight: 210g

Charging the TensorPixel 6 Pro takes more than two hours and reaches 50% in 35 minutes with a 30W USB-C adapter (sold separately).Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The Pixel 6 Pro features Google’s first custom Tensor processor, which works like any other top-class Android chip from Samsung or Qualcomm for benchmarking and general use. However, custom elements are designed to speed up and reduce power consumption when running various Google AI elements.

From local voice and object recognition to camera processing and photo editing, all of Google’s more advanced systems run reliably faster on the 6 Pro than on the previous Pixel 5. Professionals have found it difficult.

Overall, the performance was at least as good as its top rivals. It’s responsive, smooth, and overall refreshing.

Battery life is good, but not so long. Using various messaging, note-taking, utility apps, browsers, about 20 photos, charge for about 5 hours with the screen on, spend about 2 hours on 5G etc. With wireless LAN. This makes the 6 Pro comparable to the S21 Ultra, but a bit behind the 42-hour iPhone 13 Pro.

Sustainability Both the Pixel 6 (left) and Pixel 6 Pro (right) are made of 100% recycled aluminum.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Google does not provide the expected battery life. Devices of similar devices typically maintain at least 80% of their original capacity after 500 full charge cycles. The Pixel 6 Pro can usually be repaired by Google and a third-party repair shop. The screen repair cost is 189, the back glass repair cost is 149, and the battery replacement cost is 99.

The 6 Pro contains 100% recycled aluminum in the frame and makes up about 14% of the phone by weight. The company publishes environmental impact reports for some products. Google recycles all Pixel devices for free.

Android 12 Android 12 introduces more colors to more parts of the system than ever before.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

6 Pro is one of the first smartphones with the latest Android 12 with Google’s Material You design and system. This is one of the biggest visual overhauls given to standard Android, adding personalization options that required third-party apps and tools from Samsung, OnePlus, and others in the past.

You can now adjust the entire interface with colors, including icons and widgets. The system animation is sophisticated with a nice touch, such as turning the screen on by extending it outward from the power button.

The tensor-enhanced dictation tool allows you to dictate and edit text at the same time with your finger, allowing you to enter text quickly.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The new privacy dashboard shows how often the app accesses features such as location, contacts, microphone, camera, and other bits. The camera and microphone privacy icons pop up at the top of the screen when accessed from the app. You can use the new quick settings toggle to turn off access to the microphone and camera altogether.

Google will provide major Android updates and monthly security fixes for at least three years. Then, depending on the capabilities and needs of your hardware, we will use the update frequency and category to provide an additional two years of updates. Samsung will support top phones for four years, fairphones aim for six years, and Apple will support iPhones for up to seven years.

Camera The Google Camera app is very good and has effective focus tracking, but it doesn’t have its own macro mode.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The 6 Pro has a truly new camera set from Google for the first time in years. On the back is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48MP 4x optical zoom telephoto camera, and on the front is an ultra-wide-angle 11.1MP self-portrait camera.

The main 50MP camera is simply one of the best cameras on your smartphone. It’s generally well-judged color balance and a pleasing level of vibrancy, easily capturing an amazing amount of detail across a variety of good tricky lighting conditions. The telephoto camera is one of the best readily available, producing unmatched shots at 4x magnification in good and medium light with little loss of quality compared to the main camera. With both 5x and 10x optical zooms, the Samsung S21 Ultra isn’t always the quality, but it beats it with practicality.

The ultra-wide camera is the weakest of the three. At 0.7x, it’s not as super wide-angle as I would like, compared to its 0.5x and wide field of view rivals. However, it produces a really good image with slightly softer details than the main camera.

The low light performance of the main camera is very good, but the dedicated night view mode works astoundingly with all three cameras in very dark scenes. The 11.1MP selfie camera is also very good, allowing you to take regular or ultra-wide photos in case you need to get more people into a group shot.

Video quality is a step up from the previous Pixel, but still not as good as Google’s stills, lagging behind Apple and Samsung.

Fun new tools include a dedicated mode for blurring the background when shooting fast-moving objects such as bicycles, and blurring moving objects in static scenes such as the light trails of cars moving on the street at night. Includes dedicated mode. These are impressive technical feats, but I haven’t mastered them yet and have produced some very complex results.

The Magic Eraser tool, like the repair tool in the desktop photo editor, removes unwanted objects such as strangers and power lines from your photos. It works miraculously with a 70% chance, but it can leave artifacts in the image with the object removed.

The observation fingerprint scanner is great, but not as fast as the Galaxy S21 Ultra or OnePlus 9 Pro.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The tactile and vibration that reproduces the tactile sensation of buttons and other interactions is very sharp and superior to most Android competitors.

The telephoto camera assembly, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, rattles a bit when you flip the phone over.

The call quality and 5G reception were good, and the Bluetooth performance of some headphones was also good.

price

The Google Pixel 6 Pro costs 849 ($ 899 / A $ 1,299) with 128GB of storage and 949 ($ 999 / $ A1,449) with 256GB.

For comparison, the Pixel 4a is 349, the OnePlus 9 Pro is 829, the Samsung Galaxy S21 + is 949, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is 1,149, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is 599, the iPhone 13 Pro is 949, and the Fairphone 4 is 499.

verdict

With the Pixel 6 Pro, Google finally offers a flagship-class smartphone that can compete with the best products in the business in every way, not just the camera.

Battery life is reasonable, screens are great, and Android 12 is the most sophisticated and sophisticated software Google has installed on mobile phones. The promise of a 5-year security update is also good.

It looks, feels, and works like 1,000 phones, and features all the bells and whistles you can expect from that kind of money. However, with an aggressive pricing of 850, it’s 300 less than its top rivals, and it’s a surprisingly good price, if not exactly cheap.

The Pixel 6 Pro is the best smartphone Google has ever made. I’m still not sure if it’s enough to hit.

Pros: Class-leading camera, 4x optical zoom, great screen, great performance, good battery life, recycled aluminum, 5 years security update, Android 12, impressive local AI features, competitive price.

Disadvantages: Very slow charging, fingerprint scanner not as fast as competitors, no facial recognition option, Android version update for only 3 years despite 5 years of security support.

The camera bar is the main design feature, but choose more exciting color options than black and gray.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Other Reviews

