Google can prevent your child’s photos from appearing in your search





Google allows anyone under the age of 18 to remove images from search results. Google initially announced in August that it would strengthen the protection of children and teens to promote the security of the Internet. Google hopes this change will give young people more control over their digital footprint. Something is loaded.

Google allows anyone under the age of 18, or their parents or guardians, to remove images from search results.

This policy change was enacted on Wednesday and is part of what the company says is a bigger shift to protecting young users on its platform. Google initially announced in August that it would strengthen the protection of children and teens. This will allow younger Internet users to use more secure means on the Internet. For example, Google-owned YouTube defaults to “breaks” and bedtime reminders for all users between the ages of 13 and 17 to limit the viewing of videos posted by young users.

All requests will be confirmed by Google and the team may contact you for additional information as needed for confirmation. According to a Google blog post explaining the feature, once the image removal request is approved, it will no longer appear as a thumbnail in the image tab or Google search feature and the sender will be notified.

Google did not respond to insider comments.

“We are confident that this change will give young people more control over their digital footprint and allow them to find images in search,” the company’s post said.

However, Google warns that images removed from Google’s search results will not be completely removed from the Internet. If users need to permanently delete an image online, we recommend contacting the webmaster of the site where the image is hosted to delete it.

Google offers other features to help young users protect themselves from “shocking or harmful content.” Some of these features include SafeSearch, content filters, and educational resources that limit explicit and inappropriate queries.

On Tuesday, lawmakers met with representatives from Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube to discuss child safety online. The Senate Trade Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security asked how teens have abused the platform to promote dangerous and reckless behavior. No tech company was committed to the legislation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-stop-your-childs-pictures-showing-up-in-searches-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos