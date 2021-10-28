Five key areas where Domino is leading the way in technology





What do you need to be a leader in innovation? Domino CEO Rich Allison provided some insights into Domino’s technological advantages in its CREATE virtual keynote.

Here are some of the areas where Domino continues to push the boundaries of technology excellence, from one of the only major food service brands sticking to first-party delivery to reaching out to AI technology: increase.

Stick to first-party delivery

It is well known that Domino will be one of the last companies not affiliated with a third party shipping company and prefer to eliminate intermediaries. According to Allison, this allows Domino to stay ahead of the curve, as it is constantly working to keep up with and even exceed the capabilities of restaurant tech companies.

Allison said in a session on Wednesday that customers need to look to the future and be even better than they were in the past, as they can deliver whatever they want, whenever they want. We stay up to date with the latest in the industry, listen to what our customers want, and continue to increase our investment in talent and platforms.

By continuing to use their own pizza delivery staff, Domino was able to better control quality and production, giving the company a competitive edge.

Allison said that when customers order deliveries, the only contact they come in contact with the brand is door deliveries, and we want a uniformed professional at that door. From a food safety perspective, the food has always been the property of the expert and we have not handed it to anyone we have never met.

Manage customer data

Another advantage of Domino, which relies solely on its own delivery driver, is unlimited access to customer data. You can use it to improve your customers’ digital experience.

[With customer data we can] According to Allison, we will perform robust A / B testing to reduce friction, facilitate ordering, and upsell additional items to suit your diet and customers. From one or two analysts to dozens.

As an outlier in the delivery category, Domino can take advantage of this competitive advantage to keep transactions economical at the level the company prefers and guarantee customers that their data stays in-house.

Eliminate employee friction

Rich Allison said Wednesday that it was, of course, the current labor crisis that kept him up late as CEO, the worst thing he had ever seen. However, you can take advantage of your technology investment to improve your employees’ experience.

According to Allison, he has broken down the job of a delivery driver and found a way to give 100% of the driver time to get in the car that delivers the food. [..] We have introduced GPS tools so that you can speed up quickly without getting lost. Also, because we were working on the ops procedure during the in-store shipping session, the food was bagged, tagged, and ready to use. Many of its technologies are also old-fashioned operational efficiency jobs.

Investing in autonomous distribution

Another way to relieve some of the labor pressure is ultimately autonomous delivery. Dominos is a pioneer in the field, initially in partnership with Ford and more recently in collaboration with Neuro to deliver pizza to the Houston area via robots completely autonomously. It may take some time for robots to become mainstay rather than novel, but when that happens, Domino is ready to be at the forefront.

Allison said he was ready to deploy such a solution extensively throughout the business.

Know where to draw the line

Technology makes up the bulk of Domino, but the team knows where to draw a line so that these investments don’t interfere with Domino’s brand and product quality.

One place that grabbed that person as the center of the process is to make our pizza, Alison said.Topped on order and placed in the oven [] Handmade is an important part of our brand, so that’s the last thing we want to get rid of.

