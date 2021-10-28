377 projects may sprout near downtown Google village in San Joses – East Bay Times





San Jose — A large-scale housing development that could create hundreds of apartments has been spotlighted on a site near Diridon Station in downtown San Jose, and Google Transit Village has been proposed.

According to a preliminary submission to the City Planning Department, veteran homebuilder Milk Creek Residential has proposed the development of a large condominium near the corner of Park Avenue and Gifford Avenue in downtown San Jose.

The development consists of 461 Park Avenue in San Jose and 377 apartments nearby and is a document recorded at a city show. The site currently has a mix of mostly small office buildings and several homes.

Mark Ritchie, president of real estate company Ritchie Commercial, said: “There will be more dwellings to accommodate Google and others.”

Known as Downtown West, Google’s transit-oriented development creates new neighborhoods for office buildings, homes, shops, restaurants, and hotel facilities, and can accommodate up to 20,000 Google workers.

Adobe will complete a new office tower at 333 W. San Fernando St. It is a skyscraper that can accommodate at least 3,000 workers and dramatically expands the size of the San Jose headquarters complex in downtown high-tech Titan, which currently has a total of three buildings.

According to the city’s files, the proposed Milk Leak project will be an eight-story building.

Mill Creek Residential needs to assemble nine parcels to create 1.8 acres, which it states is needed to develop the project. It is now called Gifford Park in the planning documents.

Once development is complete, the project can be successful and experience high leasing levels, said Scott Nice, executive director of the Downtown San Jose Association.

“We’ve talked to the owners of many apartments that developed apartments during the pandemic,” Nice said. “They are all very well leased north with a 90% occupancy.”

According to Ritchie et al., Among them is the double tower of an apartment with a retail store on the ground floor, located on East Santa Clara Street between North Force Street and North Fifth Street, where the Bayview Development Group is the main owner. There is Miro who is.

If built next to the Lakehouse district in downtown San Jose, Bob Stadler, a senior executive at Silicon Valley, a land-use consultancy, could raise concerns among neighbors of the proposed development. I warned that there was. Stadler also advises the Dilidon Area Neighborhood Group.

It’s a very complex development site, with a stream behind it and a historic lakehouse house next to it, “said Staedler. It is important to respect the historic center and nearby homes. “

Despite the potential uncertainty, what we certainly see is that housing demand does not evaporate quickly.

“The last time I checked, we still had a housing shortage. This is a long-standing problem for us,” Ritchie said.

