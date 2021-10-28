Metabolon drives metabolomics innovation with its new SmartPanel portfolio





Metabolon’s Microbiome SmartPanel provides an easy-to-understand explanation of the intestinal microbial flora by focusing on biologically related microorganisms and host-derived metabolites, along with xenobiotic molecules, to the function of the microbial flora and host health. Reveals deep insights into the impact. Proprietary heliogram visualization tools allow users to explore 13 microbial flora pathways and quickly connect to the effects of therapeutic interventions on the host microbial flora. In addition, on-demand access to Metabolon’s comprehensive pathway knowledge base provides seamless access to professionally curated microbial flora-related disease-related and biological themes.

“The metabolome provides a window to human biology, provides insights into the human body’s response to chemicals, and reveals biological fingerprints that enable data-driven decisions. This omics technology also reveals specific It reveals the potential usefulness of the drug for its indications, “says Langa Prasad (Langa), Dr. Sarangalajan, Chief Scientific Officer of Metabolome. “Metabolome represents an endpoint product of complex network biology. Metabolomics is an undeveloped and undervalued biological resource. The insights revealed are health, treatment of illness, and almost all of health. Metabolome can make a significant contribution to the evolution of medical system technology because it affects aspects of the disease. Results. “

“Metabolomics is a powerful and incredibly powerful tool for drug developers because it provides real-time, functional insights into the phenotype,” said Dr. Rohan Hastie, President and CEO of Metabolomics. “But we’ve also heard from commercial clients that the sheer volume of data provided by industry-leading, non-targeted platforms can be huge. SmartPanel solutions are biologically relevant. Provides a dynamic, dynamic view of the metabolites that researchers can explore. Comparing and associating the data most relevant to their unique study. ”

Metabolon’s Microbiome SmartPanelis is ideal for discovering microbiota-related biomarkers, elucidating the mechanism of action of therapeutic agents, and may also provide information on dose selection and efficacy. The company plans to announce additional SmartPanel products in the coming months. In addition, the company is developing new methods for a number of new target assays that can validate Good Clinical Practice (GCP) requirements as needed.

“This is the beginning of a strong portfolio of new, dynamic and easy-to-understand metabolomics solutions,” Hastie continues. “Our belief is that by making metabolomics solutions available in a wider market, more drug developers can harness the power of metabolomics to develop new therapies that improve patient care. Is to do. “

About Metabolon Metabolon, Inc. Is a world leader in metabolomics and is committed to providing metabolomics data and insights that extend and accelerate the impact of life sciences research in all applications. For over 20 years, Metabolon has over 10,000 projects, over 2,000 publications, ISO 9001: 2015 and CLIA certifications, and has developed industry-leading science and technology and bioinformatics technologies. Our Precision Metabolomics Platform has enabled the development of the world’s largest and unique metabolomics reference library. Industry-leading data and translational science experts help clients address some of the most difficult and pressing issues in life sciences, accelerate research and succeed in development. From discovery to clinical trials to product lifecycle management, the company offers scalable and customizable metabolomics solutions. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedInandTwitter.

