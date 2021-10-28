iGaming Tech Company Hero Gaming hosts “Innovation Challenge” to discover technologies that take companies to the next level | News





NS. Julian, Malta, October 27, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –Hero Gaming, an iGaming operator with nearly 150 employees, will inject new technologies and ideas to keep the company up earlier this month. We held an “Innovation Challenge” for the purpose of doing so. Top of the industry.

The “Shark Tank-like” pitch challenge was initiated in-house through the Virtual Town Hall Hero Meeting and hosted through the Zoom Conference. It was designed by Chief Human Resources Officer Marite Obard and Andrea Sulliva, Head of Human Resources and Organization Development for Hero Gaming. ..

The contest aims to bring out eight viable ideas, including add-ons and segmentation automation, to make the iGaming playing experience even more enjoyable. The three finalists were announced during our trip to Marbella. The innovation platform created by Hero Gaming provided prizes for ideas that were best suited for the company to follow through development. The finalists then presented their ideas to other members of the organization.

“The iGaming industry is dynamic, allowing talented individuals to learn at work and rank up very quickly,” says Saliba. “This contest was aimed at encouraging an ambitious and creative spirit that could take the company to the next level.”

This initiative not only creates a platform for sharing ideas and increasing creativity and innovation, but also teams are made up of individuals from different departments within the organization, with participants building in collaboration with new team members. It also served as a good team building exercise to help you do it. A stronger relationship with them.

The judges were Georg Westin, founder and chairman of Hero Gaming, Tomas Backman, former CEO, Karin Fahl Hallberg, head of HR, and Sasha Koshlo, head of front-end development.

“At Hero Gaming, we’re always looking for ways to improve the playing experience,” says Westin. “We take pride in our creativity and creativity and guide our employees to develop innovative gaming concepts. This event is a feature of that idea, but it’s always innovative and new. Reward colleagues who have good ideas. “

HeroGaming, an iGaming B2B technology company with more than 150 employees, was founded in 2013 by Georg Westin to provide a unique experience for gaming casinos of the time. The company is focusing on developing the world’s fastest growing, leading online gambling products and investing in exciting companies that are well suited to fit into the ecosystem and become the engine of the iGaming international scene. Hero Gaming’s passion for innovation, speed to market, and a proven track record in executing projects with agility have made Hero Gaming one of the most reputable companies in the industry.

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank @ marketingmaven.com

