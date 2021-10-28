Apex Legends has a new mouse companion, but don’t ask for its name





Screenshot: Respawn Entertainment

Last week, Respawn people announced that Titanfall 2’s adversary Ash would be the next character to join the Apex Legends roster with her own adorable rat companion. What is the name of the mouse? Well, it’s complicated.

Apex Legends lead animator Moi Para said yesterday on Twitter that his department specifically demanded that Ashrat not be named so that he could properly portray his relationship with furry rodents. wrote.

Unlike other sidekick of Apex Legends, Bloodhound Raven Artur, Lifeline DOC Drone, Lamperts Mobile Minigun Sheila, etc., the team said that Ash’s cold attitude did not have any special affection for mice, and he himself. I believed that I didn’t want to be too obsessed with myself.

When we animated this little creature, we decided not to name it internally so that we wouldn’t accidentally start taking care of it, and when we came up with Ash’s idea, it would bleed through our work. Parra explained. Yes! Animators think of these things.

Ashs rat serves an important purpose, but Parra added it in a follow-up tweet. I was able to show a little humanity from the character without damaging the character itself. Ironically, it’s the mouse that shows the warmer / human side that Ash himself never shows!

G / O media may receive fees

In Titanfall folklore, Ash was once the elite pilot Dr. Ashley Reed, whose brain was embedded in the robot’s Simulacrum body after his death in an unfortunate accident (not the adorable Goofball Pathfinder, but his fellow Apex Legends). Think of your rival Revenant). Currently, Ash works behind the fractured spirit, coldness, and computational aspects of Dr. Reed’s mind, struggling to surface the more human aspects of her personality.

Of course, just because Ash doesn’t love mice openly doesn’t mean fans are free to come up with the name of a small cutie pie. This is a community-based world building that Para is openly encouraging.

Ash was never cruel to the mouse, just neutral, and she would certainly not name her, so we didn’t, Para concludes his Twitter thread. It was a new challenge for us because we love to show affection to our buddy, but it was refreshing to animate her in this way and stay loyal to Ash in all possible ways.

