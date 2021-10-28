PS5 surpassed PS4 despite a large shortage, recording sales of 13.4 million units





The deeper we go into this generation, the more I keep asking myself the same questions. How many PS5s will be sold now, even if the supply is far away to meet the demand?

A point of new data that reminds me of that again? New numbers from Sony show that the PlayStation 5 shipped 3.3 million units last quarter (in this case, the shipment is clearly a sale), bringing the PS5’s lifetime sales to 13.4 million. At the same time, the period when PS4 was kicked out.

This is pretty wild. Considering one year after its release, PS5 is still hardly available. New releases sell out online within seconds and are often forced into expensive bundles that add hundreds to the asking price with additional games. And the controller. It’s impossible to know how much PS5 sales would be without a global supply shortage, and the same is true for the Xbox, who can convince people in the current race. It’s not about who can produce the most units. Buy them

But that number wasn’t all great news for Sony. Sony’s software declined year-on-year (down 6.6%) and first-party software sales fell sharply from last year (down 40.6%). Note that this is just this past quarter. Therefore, hits at the beginning of the year such as Returnal and Ratchet and Clank are not counted. Those who bought launch window first-party games like Spider-Man Miles Morales may have stopped buying them in bulk after winning all the GOTY awards last year.

Sony has a bit of a first-party dry spell these days, so a big drop isn’t unexpected. Their most attention is Deathloop, which makes the whole holiday season a bit barren in terms of first parties, given that it’s not a first-party game currently created by Microsoft-owned Arkane. Probably. Its biggest title, Horizon Forbidden West, was pushed in February 2022. Meanwhile, Microsoft should have two major exclusive release dates within this holiday window: Forza Horizon and Halo Infinite.

It’s a very strange time in the gaming industry. It’s ready to be the most successful console generation in history, but it’s still severely hampered by supply shortages in all respects, with sales a fraction of what it would otherwise be. And on the software side, COVID confused the release date and completely ruined the calendar for most games. It’s unclear what it would look like this year without the pandemic burden, but it’s clear that console games are alive and well and more popular than ever. But it may still be years before all of this is organized and you can see what looks as simple as the PS5 on store shelves.

