New World Patch 1.0.4: Complete notes and updates





Patch 1.0.4 brings a series of changes to the New World. Developers have cleaned up some of the issues players have faced in the last few weeks, fixed bugs, resolved exploits, and addressed concerns about invincibility.

Amazon will also eventually return this patch to servers in the US West, US East, AP Southeast, and Central Europe, gradually enabling server forwarding throughout the week.

Here’s a complete list of notes about the latest patches in NewWorld:

Outpost Rush

Outpush Rush reverts to New World Patch 1.0.4. Set in a primitive river basin filled with forgotten ancient technology and hidden sources of Azos, 20-20 PvP battles will soon be possible in the US West, US East, AP Southeast, and Central Europe. Will be.

US West: 12:00 pm CT US East: 2:00 pm CTAP Southeast: 4:00 pm CT Central Europe: 9:00 pm CT

Amazon’s goal is to adhere to the schedule, but developers may need to adjust the timing depending on what they may and may not.

Server forwarding

Server forwarding is back again. US West will take effect at 4am on CT once the downtime from patch 1.0.4 is complete. After Amazon monitors server transfers in that region and confirms that there are no new issues, re-enable features in the rest of the region at 4 pm CST.

Common changes Everfall Start We have removed the beach and focused new players in three other locations to increase the chances that new players and friends can start together. The first home discount lowers the purchase price, but not the tax. However, the UI has shown to the player that the tax will be reduced, and I realized that I had to pay the full amount only after I had to buy a house and pay the tax. Amazon Compensates 2,000 Coins for All Players Who Purchased Home Before UI Fixes Slightly Improved Performance in Wars Passive Abilities Mending Touch and Blissful Touch Changed, Life Staff Performance Has improved slightly. In Update 1.0.3, a bug that causes Amazon to lose income by owning multiple territories or failing to declare war. With this update, developers will be refunded all lost coin revenue due to the issue of refunding lost coin revenue to the company’s finances. The returned revenue will not exceed the financial limit. If abandoned, they will not collect lost coins Amazon has increased the faction 50% token cap per faction layer. Developers have made this change to allow players to earn additional tokens if they reach the resurrection limit and want to save while working to advance to the next faction rank. Tier 1: 5,000 tokens, increased to 7,500 Tier 2: 10,000 tokens, increased to 15,000 Tier 3: 15,000 tokens, increased to 22,500 Tier 4: 25,000 tokens, increased to 37,500 Tier 5: 50,000 tokens, increased to 75,000 General bug fixes After a player completes a rank-up Fixed an issue where the faction token cap did not increase Fixed a rare issue where the time in their faction quest world skipped back and forth, and then caused various issues around the world Players in Cutlass Fixed an issue that caused you to lose your home Fixed some rare server crash issues Fixed a suspension issue / Ban notification indicating the wrong time Player is still an active trading place Fixed an issue where world transfer tokens could be used while holding a contract, causing additional issues during transfer. Solved Fixed an issue where some AIs wouldn’t spawn into the world as intended Fixed an issue where the Shattered Mountain’s Mrykgard Corrupted portal distributed higher tier gear than intended and respawned faster than intended. Fixed an issue where enemies in the MyrkgardCorrupted portal event would drop loot Fixed an issue Fixed an unintended animation when interacting with a foaming cauldron housing item, causing the Radle object to not appear in the player’s hands during the interaction Problem Large ore spawns reward small ore small ores Starmetal and Orihalcon ore veins fixed an issue where veins were rewarding large amounts of ore in war during the war lockout period Fixed an issue where the lottery timer wouldn’t pause properly Fixed a jack-o-lantern pumpkin light rendering distance Fixed an issue where GM chat tags would appear on non-GM players Caused by flickering armor textures Fixed an issue with the Starstone Burrows Expedition w Here, the esoteric protection did not protect the player from certain lasers Fixed an issue where certain enemies in Amrin’s Ore were invincible Fixed an issue where players could stay in an infinite cooldown Fixed an issue where players could get a ring with two perks sharing an exclusive perk label, ice that should not be on the same ring Fixed an issue where the gauntlet and eye spawn attacks would cause the projectile to lack visuals. Fixed an issue where players couldn’t complete various game actions after fast movement. You can use the effects to earn rally points without taking damage. This should be improved with War performance and LifeStaff performance updates, but developers will continue to monitor if the issue persists. Amazon has fixed some known causes that make players invincible. Amazon has speculatively fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck after leaving Outpost Rush.This was a rare issue and their team was unable to reproduce it

