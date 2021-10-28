Apple’s App Privacy Report is released in beta, showing the latest app information – TechCrunch





Apple has now released a beta version of the App Privacy Report. This is a new feature that aims to give iOS users more information about how often their daily apps request access to sensitive information and where that information is shared. This feature was first introduced at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, among other privacy-focused improvements such as tools that block email tracking pixels and private VPNs. At the time, Apple explained that the new report would include details about the app’s access to user data and sensors, such as the user’s location, photos, contacts, and a list of domains the app connects to.

Announced as part of the iOS 15 update, the app’s privacy report wasn’t available when a new version of iOS was released earlier this fall. It’s not yet accessible to the general public, but it’s in broader beta testing with the iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 beta releases.

The new report goes beyond the potentially false app privacy label, which details the types of sensitive data that apps collect and how they are used. Developers may not be able to fill in the label correctly, either by mistake or because they want to mislead the end user. Also, Apple’s App Review team is not always aware of these abbreviations.

Instead, the new app privacy report works to collect information about how your app works more directly.

When the user enables it in their device’s privacy settings, the app’s privacy report creates a list of app activity over the last 7 days. You can then tap any app to see details about when the app last accessed sensitive data or one of your device’s sensors (such as a microphone or location). This information is available in a list where each access is logged with a time stamp.

In another section, App Network Activity, users can see a list of domains that the app has communicated with in the last 7 days. This list can include domains that the app itself uses to provide its functionality, but it also reveals domains from third-party trackers and analytics providers that the app works with for analytics and advertising purposes, for example. Will be.

Website Network Activity provides a similar list, but focuses on websites connected to your domain, some of which may have been provided by your app. You can also view the most contacted domains and drill down into individual domains to see which trackers and analysis you might be using, as well as the apps and when they are contacting them.

Prior to the beta release, Apple made available a feature called “Record App Activity.” This allows developers to preview what users will see when the App Privacy Report becomes available. This option generated a JSON file that you can verify that your app is working as expected. Already, this feature has made some interesting discoveries. For example, we found that the Chinese superapp WeChat scans users’ mobile phones every few hours looking for new photos.

The App Privacy Report provides a treasure trove of data in the hands of users, but it complicates developers who may have to explain to users that some of these data requests aren’t really a privacy breach. May-They are about offering promises App features. For example, a weather forecast app may need to retrieve your location on a regular basis if you request push notifications about changes in weather patterns, such as storm updates, to help you prepare for your trip. I have.

When presenting an app to developers, Apple said the report provides an opportunity to “build trust” with users by providing transparency about how the app behaves. The company also suggested that it could give better insights into the SDKs that developers themselves chose to install and ensure that their behavior matches what they want and expect. ..

Apple hasn’t said when the new features will end beta, but it could ship when iOS 15.2 goes public.

