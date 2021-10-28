Mario Party Superstars (for Nintendo Switch) Review





Nintendo has released nearly 12 Mario Party games since 1998. Count more spin-off titles. The mini-game collection follows the format of a fake board game, so it starts blurring exactly together. However, Mario Party has changed so much over the years that you may miss the early Nintendo 64 and GameCube entries in the franchise. Mario Party Superstars is offering a selection of these classic boards and mini-games as the new $ 59.99 Nintendo Switch game. But unless you’re an avid Mario Party fan, Content Light superstars feel like a soothing, fleeting memory rather than a complete explosion from the past.

You get older, Mario Party stays the same

The idea of ​​a Mario Party game that recycles old Mario Party content is itself a recycled idea. A few years ago, Nintendo released Mario Party: The Top 100, a compilation of the Nintendo 3DS. However, as a digital board game, Mario Party is far superior to a handheld game as a social multiplayer home console experience, even if the Nintendo Switch can do both.

Mario Party Superstars features 5 boards, 100 mini-games, and 10 playable characters drawn from the history of the series. If this is new material, they will be a reasonable number. This is a remake, so I wanted to see a wider range. The former Mario Party, Super Mario Party, featured 20 characters and 84 original games. Two superstar boards, Peach’s Birthday Cake and Yoshi’s Tropical Island, are from the first Mario Party, a game that offered eight boards 20 years ago. Imagine Mario Party’s answer to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is not just a sample here, but a grand celebration of all of the series.

While you’ll see some Mario Party 8, 9, and 10 mini-games, Mario Party Superstars draws most of the mini-games from previous Nintendo 64 and GameCube titles. But it’s not just for nostalgia. These games rely solely on button and analog stick controls. There is no DS touchscreen Shenanigan or Wii era motion control. On the one hand, this works regardless of whether the Superstar plays on TV or in handheld mode, unlike the Super Mario Party that required a single separate Joy-Con controller. Means On the other hand, this also means that the game feels a bit basic. Mario Party shouldn’t be complicated, but control gimmicks confuse things, at least for casual players. It also loses the weirdest experiments developer NDCube did at Super Mario Party and clubhouse games, such as combining multiple Switch tablets into one interconnected screen.

The contents of this package may be overwhelming, but the package has an impressive presentation. Mario Party Superstars uses a typical Mario House style. This is a rather common, plastic New Super Mario Bros. style that everyone looks like a standard self. Especially on the lively Nintendo Switch OLED screen, everything pops in color, detail and charm. Horrorland has a compelling and eerie atmosphere. You feel all sorts of emotions when Waluigi seductively sets what emerges in your mouth. The game looks so modern that I got stuck in a loop when I heard the old-fashioned Mario Party music cues and heard sounds that I didn’t even realize was internalized as a kid.

Roll the dice

Who actually plays Mario Party Superstars? Well, it’s a Mario Party, so you know what you’re doing. Up to four players take turns rolling the dice around the board and collecting stars. The board throws a variety of obstacles, such as Bowser’s coin shakedown and Monty Hall’s digging that emerges from hidden holes. At the end of each turn, everyone plays a mini-game. These wacky one-off events can be anything. Keep the balance with a huge ball and hit the opponent from the edge. Fly to the top of the bean tree. There is no depth of Mario Tennis or Mario Golf, but play straight volleyball. please do not worry. You no longer have to crush your palm with an analog stick.

These two halves are pretty simple, especially with Superstars’ classic approach. Unfortunately, they do not always complement each other together. Mini-games distract you from what you’re trying to do on the board, and waiting for other players to finish feels like padding to keep you away from the next mini-game. Mario Party drags. That’s why it’s so polarized and why some corners of the internet turn marathon sessions into ironic endurance tests. You can speed up various menus and limit the number of turns, but in such family-friendly games, Mario Party often tests your patience. It’s like a monopoly.

Fortunately, if you just want to play mini games, you can. With Mt. Minigames, you can enjoy the game in various situations without using a board. Play only sports and puzzle games. Select a 2v2 or 1v3 game. Play mini-games of a particular console era. Compete in survival mode and daily challenges.

No matter how you play, you can earn coins and use them in the shop. There you can buy stickers for player profiles, music tracks, and character encyclopedia entries. Want to find out what the Mario Party game Rosalina first appeared in? Spoilers, it’s Mario Party 10. As you play, your rank will increase and you will see it on your custom player card for the right to brag. Mario Party is not Call of Duty. When the rank is high enough, there is no prestige. However, as you level up, more shop items will be unlocked. WarioWare: As we saw in Get It Together, any progress will extend the lifespan. The game also tracks your achievements.

Mario Party Superstars may be based on older games, but thankfully it includes one new feature called online play. Earlier this year, Nintendo randomly added full online multiplayer to the Super Mario Party, perhaps as a test. Just like that game, Mario Party Superstars lets you play the entire game with friends from all over the world. During a controlled online test with a Nintendo representative, I didn’t notice a big wait. The only thing that ruined me was the bad dice. Voice chat requires the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app, but you can send passive aggressive stickers to visualize your emotional state. The CPU sub-ins for the dropped out player, and friends can save the game and resume it later.

However, online play wasn’t enabled until just before the release, so I didn’t really have time to fully test the performance. Anecdotally, players seem to be happy with Super Mario Party’s online mode, and I think Mario Party Superstars will work with at least the same level of quality.

Be late for the party

Mario Party is one of Nintendo’s evergreen franchises. The Super Mario Party sold so well that another game on the Nintendo Switch was inevitable. Reviving vintage mini-games with better visuals and online play was a cool direction for Mario Party Superstars. However, the end result feels more like a retro-themed substantial extension than a complete (and full-price) product.

For more recommended Nintendo Switch titles, see The Best Nintendo Switch Games and The Best Nintendo Switch Games for Kids. Also, visit PCMag’s pop-off YouTube channel for more information on video games.

Mario Party Superstars (for Nintendo Switch) Bottom Line

Mario Party Superstars may bring back the nostalgic memories of Nintendo’s mini-game franchise, but just because it’s from the past doesn’t mean it will automatically explode.

