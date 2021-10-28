The best iPhone app of 2021





Apps have become a staple of our lives over the last decade. The 2020 coronavirus pandemic triggered a surge in installs for many apps as people readjusted to more digital ways of communicating, learning, traveling, watching TV, and playing. In addition, the introduction of Apple’s iPhone 13 and new iOS 15 software alone has improved the performance of favorite apps, paving the way for developers to think big when creating new apps.

The next iPhone app has been introduced in the past year, has received a major update, or has earned a cultural currency that has never been seen before (The Washington Post also currently has hundreds of thousands of followers. There is a TikTok channel). CNET staff believed they were worthy of recognition. With no more hassle, here is the best iPhone app of the year.

Specter Camera Specter

The AI ​​photo app Specter Camerause uses machine learning to take long exposure simulation photos on your iPhone. This is an effect that previously required a DSLR or mirrorless camera. So far, the app includes support for the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s ultra-wide camera, but support for the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max hasn’t been announced yet. Specter is available for download on the iOS 13 and later App Store for $ 4.

TikTok James Martin / CNET

TikTok is a social video app that allows you to lip-sync, dance to songs, and create exciting short videos. The popularity of the app surged early in the 2020 pandemic, with more than 2 billion downloads worldwide across the App Store and Google Play. In the first quarter of 2020, TikTok generated 315 million installations, according to sensor tower data. This is the most download of any app in the quarter.

It should be noted that TikTok is being investigated by the US Government for potential security risks and their suspicious privacy practices. Most recently, the app has interviewed the US Senate about the safety of young users. The hearing could lead to additional legislation to protect young users.

TikTok can be downloaded for free from the App Store. Also available on Android.

Apple Arcade games hurt Gutirrez / CNET

Apple’s game subscription service lists more than 200 games in one subscription, so Apple Arcadeas is listed as one app. The game is available as a downloadable app for most iOS devices from the App Store service. Titles fall into categories such as original and exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available on the App Store. Check out nostalgic favorites such as Toytown’s Pacman Party Royale and Froger for puzzle games, mystery games and kids games.

You can subscribe to Apple Arcade for $ 5 per month or $ 50 per year on the App Store and download games from there.

Disney + Angela Lang / CNET

Disney Plus rocked the streaming service, and the app won the Editors’ Choice Award on the App Store. The platform has an impressive catalog of movies and TV shows, including Disney Classic, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Simpsons. Disney has already made some changes to improve the streaming experience, including the addition of the aresume button.

You can subscribe to Disney Plus for $ 8 per month or $ 80 per year. You can also bundle Disney Plus, Hulu with Ads, and ESPN Plus for $ 14 / month or $ 20 / month without Hulu with Ads. You can download iOS and Android apps.

Apple TV Angela Lang / CNET

Apple TV Plus is Apple’s $ 5 / month TV streaming service. The streaming platform includes Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso and many other original shows, all accessible from the Apple TV app. This app provides a clean and easy-to-navigate interface.

You can subscribe to Apple TV Plus online or through the Apple TV app on the App Store for $ 5 per month.

Harry Potter: Wizard integrates WB game / Niantic

Harry Potter: Wizards unite players against dark wizards and magical beasts to save characters from Harry Potter’s books. Walk around the real world and play while following the map of the game on your mobile phone app. Despite some security flaws, Wizards Unite showed that Pokemon Go wasn’t just a fluke, but an AR game remained. According to the Sensor Tower, it brought $ 1.1 million over the launch weekend.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can be downloaded for free from the App Store, but it also includes in-app purchases.

Craigslist Craigslist

The online classifieds site Craigslist has been around since 1995, but crazy, the iOS app wasn’t available until December 2019. The app has a simple and hassle-free interface reminiscent of the website version, and you can search everything. From work to furniture, cars and purchases. The app is currently rated 4.8 out of 5 and has a rating of approximately 140,000 on the App Store.

Craigslist can be downloaded for free from the App Store.

