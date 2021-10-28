Black Friday PS5 Trading 2021: Expected Early Trading in UK Sales





Since its launch, Sony PlayStation 5 has been impressed with its ultra-realistic graphics and expanded range of immersive gaming experiences. However, one of the well-known problems is keeping consoles out of stock. It can be hard to get a PS5, but is it time for Black Friday 2021 to do it?

Black Friday is a well-known opportunity to get expensive tech items cheaper on consoles and TVs, one of the most famous discounts on seasonal sales. The lack of PS5 inventory means it’s much harder to find deals on next-generation consoles, but when console bundles become available, there’s still attractive pricing. There is likely to be.

The reason for the stock shortage is a well-documented and ongoing semiconductor shortage. It affects a vast range of appliances around the world and affects many industries. Of course, the huge demand for PS5 also plays a role.

This guide will explain how to find your PS5 inventory and how to get the best price on your new console and PS5 games. It also provides more general advice for Black Friday bargain hunters.

Do I have to wait for Black Friday to buy a PS5?

Thanks to seasonal price cuts in so many consumer technology categories, the answer is “Should I wait for Black Friday to buy?” Yes. But when it comes to PS5, the honest answer is to buy when inventory is available.

As a result, we regularly updated our PS5 stock page to keep track of how and where to buy the console. If you’re thinking about other products, see the Black Friday Guide below.

Are there any PS5 deals on Black Friday this week?

It’s not yet known if the PS5 will actually be discounted. Although unlikely in terms of demand, some retailers may consider offering a discounted PS5 console to draw attention to their site and keep them away from their competitors.

Basically, it’s hard to get a PS5 on Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday 2021, so it’s unlikely you’ll get it at a discounted price. However, when inventory becomes available, you may be able to get bundles that include consoles, additional controllers, and a selection of games of overall value.

Where to find the best Black Friday PS5 deals

Let’s take a look at the range of retailers that have PS5 in stock. I checked in to these retailers on a regular basis and updated the inventory page linked above.

Black Friday PS5 Accessory Deals: Early Offers and How to Save Controllers, Gaming Chairs and more

It’s hard to make a lot of money from PS5 accessories at the moment, but at least it’s a dedicated PS5 accessory, but you still need to save one or two. Larger discounts will be available near the event.

Currently, Amazon’s PS5 DualSense controller saves 10% and the Playhaha Gaming Chair saves 5%. Amazon also has a number of PS5 accessory bundles currently available, including Pulse 3D headsets and HD cameras. Follow the links below for more information.

For more information on the best accessories currently available, see the best summary of PS5 accessories.

Black Friday PS5 Trading: What kind of console trading did you have last year?

Last year, the PS5 was just released, so there was no discount. Some retailers have plunged the price of about 200 units on the Xbox One with PS4 console and PS4 Slim.

Sony’s final-generation console is still a great machine with a very fun game library, so we expect PS4 trading to come back this year as well. Thanks to the release of PS5, we have seen some great deals on PS4 and PS4 Slim this year.

However, inventory issues that affect PS5 sales are so affected that they also affect PS4 inventory. Obviously, many buyers are looking at previous generation consoles instead. This means that console demand remains high, so this year’s sales may not see the same level of price cuts.

Stay tuned to this page and the PlayStation 5 stock page for the latest information on PlayStation deals.

If you could get a console, we chose the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 games. Or, if you need more discounts, try Black Friday’s Nintendo Switch deals following the release of Nintendo Switch OLED.

