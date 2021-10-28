Mario Party Superstars Review-Because of Our Stars





My kids asked a lot of questions during the first game of Mario Party Superstars. When my 12-year-old son asked, where was his favorite character, Monty Hall, in the last game? Why doesn’t my 7 year old daughter have a mini game that has to swing the controller around? Why are there so few characters to choose from anyway? And why do everyone have the same dice block?

These comparisons were unavoidable as my kids have a lot of experience at Super Mario Party (the previous game in the series released on Nintendo Switch in 2018). The latest entry, Mario Party Superstars, is a deliberate take on the early days of the Mario Party series, with motion control gimmicks and twists in classic game modes as standard. It’s a game that provides a core Mario Party experience and adds to the nostalgia, but my kids’ questions highlighted the trade-offs associated with that approach. By accepting the old, superstars lose many of the tweaks and additions that have fueled recent Mario Party games, pushing superstars back as much as throwbacks.

That setback doesn’t necessarily mean that Mario Party Superstars is a bad game, but it feels like an outdated game. If you’ve ever played a Mario Party game, it’s focused on the series’ classic dynamic and shifting boards, a wide variety of fun mini-games, and more than just a few tears. , Superstars are immediately familiar. -Randomness of your hair that gives (almost) a sense of what can happen to any game. Depending on your age, its familiarity can extend to the choice of superstar boards and mini-games, many of which were taken from the beginning of the Mario Party franchise during the Nintendo 64 and GameCube era. ..

I’m certainly old enough to remember the first Mario Party in the late 90’s, so I get a nostalgic dopamine hit when playing on classic boards like Peach’s birthday cake or Yoshi’s Tropical Island. Was fun. However, nostalgia can only be understood so far, so it’s good that the superstar boards (all obtained from the first three Mario Party games) still feel fresh and engaging. Each board here has its own twist and rotation that forces you to think on the fly as circumstances change. Yes, it’s still hard to shake the anger that comes when seemingly random in-game events collude to thwart carefully planned plans, but Mario Party Superstars (like most Mario Party games) Fruits that shine at those occasional moments, where the multi-turn strategy actually endures.

For example, you need to pay close attention to the horror land day / night cycle and make sure it is open by the time the required path is reached. Is one of your opponents away from Toadette (and therefore a very valuable star) on Yoshi’s Tropical Island? Then use that custom dice block to land exactly in the event space where you switch between Toadette and Bowser. During a tense game, I used triple dice blocks to make sure I could hit the Toadette space and grab a star, then proceed to the Boo space and pay for annoying ghosts. Stealed a star from. 2 stars in 1 turn! My son was angry with me for hours.

Superstar mini-games have also been removed from the old Mario Party games. If you’re feeling completely retro, you also have the option to play only mini-games selected from the N64 or GameCube era at the start of each game. There are 100 games here, many of which are classic, including the always-busy bumper balls, book squams, Hexagon Heat, and one of my personal favorites, Bowser’s winding facelift. I have. Superstars have revived a controversial mini-game that requires spinning the controller’s analog sticks (such as tug of war), causing many blisters and proceedings at the original Mario Party (although there are now special warnings). I have). As is often the case with such an extensive list, not all of these options are winners. I’m not a fan of mini-games like Crazy Cutters or Trace Race that require precise movements, such as tracing lines, but because my son is young and has much better eyesight and athleticism than I do. ,attractive. NS.

All Superstar mini-games are controlled by simply using the controller buttons and joystick. In other words, Joy-Con’s motion function is not used. This approach has obvious advantages. Unlike Super Mario Party (which can only be played using a single Joy-Con), Super Stars can use any switch controller and the game can also be played in full handheld mode. Breaking away from Joy-Con reliance is also important that Mario Party Superstars is the first new Mario Party game released for Switch and can be played in all handheld flavors (including Switch Lite).

It’s good to make the game available to all types of Switch owners, but removing the motion control game paradoxically limits the types of players who can enjoy Mario Party Superstars. Take my daughter as an example. The motion control mini-game was her favorite because her intuitive controls allowed her to keep pace with her brother and adults during the game session. She was much reluctant to play superstars for this, and I can imagine many other little ones (and many casual players) would feel the same.

The lack of motion control only plays that feeling that pervades the experience of Mario Party Superstars and adds what was there. This game, for better or for worse, is an old Mario Party. This is fine for Generation X like me who wants to scratch the itch of nostalgia. But others who are more accustomed to how Mario Party has evolved in recent iterations (even in its own gradual way) will be a little disappointed. For example, I miss some of the extra features of Super Mario Party, such as the unique dice block that actually adds a layer of strategy to the selected character, and the sound stage mode, which is a lot of fun to play with kids. There’s nothing wrong with the classic Mario Party, but I’ve played the game before.

That’s not to say, despite the emphasis on the past that Mario Party Superstars have no concessions to new ones. There are some welcome quality of life additions (such as the ability to end the game in the middle and resume later, integrate online players in all modes, especially the ability to add turns at the end of a near game). There’s also a great mini-game-only mode that groups 100 games into buckets for sports, action, team base, and more. Mario Party Superstars certainly offers the highest possible series, but unless you’re limited to playing on Switch Lite or Pro Controller, more than this game available to you and your loved ones. There is a good version Play at Super Mario Party.

