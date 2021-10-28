Ubisoft cuts year-round guidance to push game premiere back again





The UbiSoft Entertainment logo will be seen at Paris Games Week (PGW), a video game trade fair in Paris, France, on October 29, 2019. REUTERS / BenoitTessier / File Photo

October 28 (Reuters)-French video game group Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) lowered its full-year forecast on Thursday as it postponed three major new releases to the next fiscal year.

According to Ubisoft, the free game Tom Clancy’s Division Heartland, scheduled for release in 2021-22, will premiere in 2022-23, along with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and Rocksmith +. Will be done. “, Two titles that have already been postponed this year.

Ubisoft recorded record bookings last year as a coronavirus-related blockade forced people to move to home entertainment, but health restrictions also meant reduced production efficiency across the industry, after which. The game has been reduced due to global supply chain issues and a shortage of electronic components. Equipment output.

In July, Ubisoft postponed the release of the sports game “Riders Republic” and the multiplayer shooter “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction” to October and January, respectively.

Polish rival CD Projekt (CDR.WA) faces a similar issue, postponing the release of next-generation console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 to 2022 instead of late 2021. increase.

Ubisoft, the maker of the blockbuster “Assassin’s Creed” series, said that the number of net reservations (net for products and services sold over a period of time) from 2021 to 22 was the previous year compared to the guidance of the previous single. We expect the ratio to be flat to slightly decrease. -Digit growth.

Matthew Walker, an analyst at Creedy Switzerland, said game delays and estimates of online bookings below Ubisoft’s consensus in October ranged from € 725 million to € 780 million (from $ 847 million). “It’s not unexpected, but it’s still overwhelming,” he said. December.

With continued strong sales of the franchise’s latest release, Assassin’s Creed Valhara, which premiered last November, Ubisoft has its own consensus guidance with a net reservation of € 392.1 million for the three months to September. Defeated.

($ 1 = 0.8562 euros)

Report by Valentine Baldassari; edited by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton

