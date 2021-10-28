10 Best Toners for Oily Skin





If your skin becomes greasy and you occasionally get acne, you may have oily skin. Thanks to the sebaceous glands (the glands of the skin that naturally produce oil called sebum), the skin of all people usually produces oil, but the skin of some people overproduces and becomes oily skin. be connected.

People with oily skin tend to use a myriad of products such as blotting sheets, refined cleansers, and face masks that tighten pores, but toner fights oils and breaks without irritating or drying the skin. An effective way to reduce outs.

Other properties of the skin should be considered when purchasing toner. Do you have a combination skin that dries from time to time? Are you prone to breakouts or is your skin sensitive to certain ingredients? (If so, you should do a patch test before using it on a regular basis.) Another factor to consider when conducting a survey is cost, as there are various options available to suit your budget.

We chose the following toners considering a wide range of needs such as skin type, budget, and ingredients included. Once you’ve narrowed down your skin goals, you may be able to choose the formula that suits your needs from the list.

Price Guide Less than $ = $ 15 $$ = $ 15 $ 30 $$ $ = $ 30 or more Overall Best Paulas Choice Skin Balancing Pore Reduction Toner Price: $$ Main Ingredients: Niacinamide, Chamomile, Burdock Root Extract, Hyaluronic Acid , Ceramide

This Porous Choice toner does everything when skin problems don’t stop with extra luster. Antioxidants, soothing plant extracts (burdock root extract, natural plants that drive antioxidants, etc.) and niacinamide work together to tighten pores and reduce oiliness.

It is also lightweight and provides light hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid and ceramide, which are important ingredients that refresh the skin and restore the skin’s moisture barrier. Also, if you still have makeup marks after cleansing your skin, this formula can help. It’s also an easy-to-find option that won’t break the bank.

Best Fragrance Free Formula Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner Price: $ Key Ingredients: Witch Hazel

The discovery of this budget-friendly drugstore is a great option for anyone looking for a more natural option that is unlikely to irritate the skin. Made from natural distilled witch hazel ingredients, this toner reduces skin irritation and irritation, removes oils, balances, and gently soothes and refreshes the skin without overdrying.

Buy the best budget Neutrogena Poli Finning Toner Price: $ Key Ingredients: Witch Hazel, Alpha Hydroxy Acids, Beta Hydroxy Acids

Another easy-to-find and affordable drugstore option, this toner from Neutrogena is packed to clarify ingredients such as witch hazel, alpha and beta hydroxy acids. This hypoallergenic formula is also ideal for sensitive skin as it is not too dry and will keep your skin clean and smooth with each use.

Great for sensitive skin Lune Rouleau Elderberry Soothing Toner Price: $$ Main Ingredients: Elderberry Fruit Extract, PCA Sodium, Sorbitol-Biosaccharide Gum-1

Along with greasy, if your skin is sensitive to certain ingredients, this is a toner for you. Chicken fruit extract is a mild ingredient that provides powerful antioxidants against excess oils and impurities, and sodium PCA (a naturally occurring amino acid) binds to water to retain skin moisture. Sorbitol-Biosaccharide Gum-1, on the other hand, is a natural sedative and hydrating sugar.

Great for Acne Mariova Desk Glycolic Acid Toner Price: $$ Main Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Grapefruit Extract, Aloe

Whether you have a combination skin or are prone to breakouts, this Mariova Desk Toner is great. This product works to lighten and balance the skin with key ingredients such as glycolic acid, grapefruit extract and aloe. These ingredients also help reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines.

However, keep in mind that it contains alpha hydroxy acids (also known as AHA, a group of plant and animal amino acids). This can increase the sensitivity to sunlight, so if you’re going outdoors, you’ll need to apply sunscreen on top.

Best Cleansing Formula Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Mattifying Toner Price: $$ Main Ingredients: Tea Tree Oil

What are you thinking? Are you using oil to fight it? However, tea tree essential oils are not really oily and have long been touted for their acne-fighting properties. It also helps fight excess sebum. This vegan toner is another option for those seeking a more natural formula that is less likely to irritate the skin. Tea tree is also effective in purifying and matting the skin. In other words, it not only reduces the oil itself, but also reduces the visible luster.

Best Brightening Formula Pixi Glow Tonic Price: $ Main Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Aloe Vera, Ginseng

Another affordable drugstore purchase, this toner has an exfoliating effect that helps smooth and brighten the skin, thanks to 5% glycolic acid (AHA that fights acne), in addition to reducing oiliness. there is. Ginseng and aloe vera soothe and refresh the skin, providing a non-irritating and healthy glow.

Best Alcohol Free Formula Clarin Toning Lotion Price: $$ Main Ingredients: Iris

Many toner options contain alcohol, which can be too dry, especially for people with sensitive skin. This Clarins toner is especially intended for oily or combination skins. This works to remove impurities and buildup as well as cleanser residues. Iris Essence also helps keep your skin plump and clean, soothing and refreshing.

Best Refreshing Formula Kiehl’s Blue Convergent Herbal Lotion Price: $$ Main Ingredients: Menthol, Camphor, Sodium PCA

This soothing herbal astringent is perfect for oily skin. It features very pleasant ingredients such as camphor, an oil extracted from camphor tree, and sodium PCA, an amino acid derivative that helps condition and moisturize the skin. As a bonus, if you like the scent and feel of the skin care product menthol, you will definitely love this product.

Great for very greasy skin Clinique Clarifying Lotion 4 Price: $$ Main Ingredients: Witch Hazel, Salicylic Acid

If excess oil is a big issue for you, it may be worth investing in this Clinique Clarified Toner specially made for overly oily skin types. This gentle product exfoliates and brightens the skin with witch hazel, and salicylic acid helps prevent future breakouts.

For those who are experiencing oily skin, adding toner to skin care will lead to clean and fresh skin while suppressing stickiness and luster.

By determining the other top features of your skin type, you can narrow down your options to choose the best toner option for you. If you continue to have problems finding a prescription that does not exacerbate your skin problems, you should consult your dermatologist to find the best option.

Emilia Benton is a freelance writer and editor based in Houston, Texas. She is also a nine-time marathon runner, an avid bakery, and a frequent traveler.

