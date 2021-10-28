Honkai Star Rail Release Date | Beta Sign-up, Download, Platform





From the creators of Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, a strategy-based role-playing game with very eye-catching graphics, will be introduced. But when is the full release date of the game? When will the Honkai Star Rail be released?

That’s certainly a question! The first Honkai Star Rail beta test has begun, but the full launch of the game is still a long way off. So if you want to try the game, you should try it while the closed beta is still running.

Then, when is the release date of Honkai Star Rail? How can I participate in the beta in the meantime? Find everything you need to know with this handy guide!

What is Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail is a sequel to Honkai Impact and the latest in the Honkai series by the developers of miHoYo (the same Chinese company that created the blockbuster Genshin Impact).

The game’s official Twitter account describes it as a brand new strategic RPG title in the Honkai series that takes players across stars to space adventures.

When is the release date of Honkai Star Rail?

The full release date for Honkai Star Rail hasn’t been confirmed yet, but you’ll be amazed when the final version of the game is released in mid-to-late 2022. A Reddit post from fans also predicts a release in 2023. It can be done as well.

After all, the first Honkai Star Rail beta test is still in its infancy. This means that a lot of testing and tweaking will be required before the full version of the game is complete and ready for human consumption.

Honkai Star Rail beta dates

The first Honkai Star Rail beta was launched on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Also, the end date of this closed beta has not yet been confirmed. If you’re in beta and you’re already playing the game, make the most of it.

Honkai Star Rail Beta Download

If you want to join the beta version of Honkai Star Rail, please be a little late for the party. You must register before downloading, and the game’s official website does not accept new registrations. However, be sure to refresh this page if it changes.

Which consoles and platforms can play Honkai Star Rail?

So far, only two platforms have access to Honkai Star Rail PC and iOS. This means that you need a Windows PC, Apple iPhone, or iPad to access the beta.

It has also been confirmed that Honkai Star Rail will be installed on Android devices, but it has not yet been found on the Google Play store.

We expect Honkai Star Rail to appear on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Nintendo Switch at a later date, as well as the previous Genshin Impact, but these platforms have not been confirmed yet. Hmm.

Can I pre-order the Honkai Star Rail?

No, Honkai Star Rail cannot be booked yet. You may not need to make a reservation. If you follow the path of the release of Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail can be downloaded for free, so it will not take you a penny to get started. However, the game itself may contain microtransactions.

Asta is one of the characters of Honkai Star Rail. MiHoYo

Honkai Star Rail Story

From what we’ve seen, the story of the Honkai Star Rail includes colorful characters, interstellar travel, and a type of spaceflight locomotive called the Astral Express (whose conductor is called Pompon). ..

Each star we head to is the brilliant glow of civilization, reading the official description of the game and revealing the trailer. This certainly sounds like a high fantasy-like sci-fi here. Judging from the trailer itself, your character seems to be on an action-packed expedition.

Honkai Star Rail Character

On the Honkai Star Rail website, eight characters are named and described.

Himeko: An adventurous scientist I encountered as a kid when Astral Express got stuck in his hometown Welt: A wise and sophisticated former anti-entropy sovereign [] Dan Henderson, who has saved the Earth from extinction over and over again: A cold, unobtrusive young man wielding a spear known as the Cloud Piercer.He will serve as a train guard on March 7th: a wise and eccentric girl [] Discovered in a floating piece of eternal ice [] She decided to name her after the date [her] Salvation Gepard: An upright noble captain of the Silverman Guard, who bears the name of the old Gepard family. The girl, Clara, had no choice but to join the prospector to survive Asta: the space station’s senior researcher is enthusiastic and curious, boasting unimaginable achievements in the field of astronomy.

The gameplay of Honkai Star Rail is still a mystery. MiHoYo

Honkai Star Rail Gameplay

In addition, the game website explains the core gameplay mechanism of Honkai Star Rail. I was told to look forward to thrilling and strategic combat from this turn-based RPG, as well as a dungeon crawl that reveals the secrets of Fragmentums in the team.

The mention of the team may mean that the game has a multiplayer option, but I can’t confirm it because I haven’t played it yet. Everyone in beta has vowed secretly. In other words, the details are thin on the ground, but the video of the gameplay is now displayed online. For example, check out the video below.

Honkai Star Rail Trailer

So far, there is only one Honkai Star Rail trailer, but it’s definitely annoying! Revealing some of the game’s unique characters and beautiful places, this teaser will help us in some way to satisfy our curiosity while waiting for the release date of Honkai Star Rail to be confirmed.

