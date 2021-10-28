Restaurant launches “Tip the Kitchen” initiative





Nashville, TN (WTVF) To stay competitive in employment and increase the retention rate of kitchen staff, Church and Union, a new downtown restaurant in Nashville, saves training costs and dining rooms.

“They work hard and sweat a lot. They are barely perceived, as you know. There is little complacency in the job. Love the dishes they put on the windows. “Except for putting in,” says Church and Union Executive Chef Adam Hodison about the kitchen staff of a traditional restaurant.

He said there was always hostility between the front and back of the house in the restaurant.

“I kill chips every day in front of my house and work on an hourly basis behind my house,” Hodgson said.

Its competition, combined with the post-pandemic era in finding top-notch staff, proved a challenge, the new restaurant joined their restaurant group 4th Street Group by implementing the “Tip the Kitchen” initiative.

“Added the line” Tip the Kitchen “to the guest check. This is shared equally with everyone. [kitchen] Employees have helped us a lot, “explains Church and Union chef de Cuisine Eric Litaker, who has been in the restaurant business for 30 years.

Hodgson said, “Ownership matches the hint with up to $ 500 per day to split the kitchen. That’s a huge thing. The hint costs $ 300 to $ 400 and for every split. It’s going to be $ 800 instantly. You know, that means making their day and their salary much better. “

So far, Hodgson has seen patrons spit out typical chips at 50/50 between serving and kitchen staff, split them in other ways, or send them all in one. I have come.

“If I pay everyone $ 25 an hour, to cover that cost, I need to raise the price of the menu to reflect what you know, and we price the menu If you keep the same, you know, the experience was worth a hint of the kitchen, and that’s a lot more familiar than the first option, “says Hodison.

According to Hodgson, the Tip the Kitchen initiative is putting kitchen staff at a pace of earning an additional $ 15,000 to $ 17,000 annually.

“Every time I put food on a plate, I make them think,’Is this what I want to offer to my guests? Because it affects my tips.’ So they become A and shift. If they miss a shift, they’re not only missing an hourly wage, but also a hint of the day, “Hodgson said. “It encourages them to pick up shifts when people call out. As you know, all the problems that every restaurant faces every day with staffing that helps control this. “

Church and Union Executive Chef Adam Hodgson

“Staff retention is always high. In the first quarter before implementing the system, we had a training rate of 1.2% total revenue. After implementing it in the second quarter, from the second quarter to the third quarter. In the meantime, it’s down 2.2%, saving $ 112,000 …. Training alone company-wide, “Hodgson explains.

Ritakar said he noticed a change in the motivation and attitude of kitchen staff when the Tip the Kitchen initiative began.

“The average is between $ 50 and $ 75 per person per night,” explains Ritakar. It could be a weekly phone payment or car payment for someone extra, a little extra cash you know. “

Church and Union Chef Do Cuisine Eric Litter Car

“It makes us pay a little more attention to our practices and the way we do things, and makes all the dishes the best,” Ritakar said. We only added a little smile and energy to your feet. “

The restaurant group said the initiative would not go away even after the pandemic stress of employment and food prices went away.

“I think we’ve just taken advantage of something. This should be a new model that is moving forward in the industry, which means it’s a game changer,” Hodgson said. “I can’t tell why people aren’t doing this, other than the fact that it’s something new. That’s what the kitchen guys aren’t used to.”

Church and Union is located on 201 4th Ave N in downtown Nashville.

Church and Union executive chefs said the restaurant’s kitchen staff are moving at a pace of $ 15,000 to $ 17,000 this year, thanks to the “Tip the Kitchen” initiative.

