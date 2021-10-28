Facebook renames itself to meta in controversy





Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is rebranding itself as a meta.

Facebook announced Thursday that it will change its brand name as Metaverse, reflecting the company’s focus on building the Metaverse, a virtual world where people work, play, learn and connect with friends and family.

Meta will be the new parent company that will oversee Facebook and its services, including the photo app Instagram, the messaging app WhatsApp, and its virtual and augmented reality efforts. Facebook says it will open trading under the new stock quote MVRS on December 1st.

“In our DNA, we are the company that builds the technology that connects people, and Metaverse is the next frontier, like social networking when we started,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said of the company’s year. I mentioned it at Facebook Connect, the next VR and AR conference. .. Zuckerberg said the word “meta” comes from the Greek word for “beyond” and “it always symbolizes that there is more to build.”

In the Metaverse preview, Avatar plays chess, stands in a virtual concert, learns and works remotely. In the next five to ten years, Zuckerberg believes that these virtual experiences will become mainstream. Over the next decade, he hopes Metaverse will have a billion users.

The widely rumored rebranding highlights how Facebook, founded in 2004, has grown beyond social networking. Facebook owns virtual reality headset maker Oculus, built a portal video chat device, and worked with Ray-Ban to release the first smart glasses this year. It’s also the tech company’s hottest rebranding since 2015, when Google founded its parent company Alphabet.

However, establishing a new parent company does not fix Facebook’s seemingly endless list of issues. For years, the company has dealt with criticisms that it is not enough to protect privacy, fight malicious language, and prevent the spread of false information. Social networks are now working on more claims that former Facebook product managers will benefit user safety after turning into whistleblowers. Franceshausen leaked an internal investigation to Congress and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The Wall Street Journal and subsequent consortiums of US and international media outlets have published articles based on some of those documents.

Facebook said the internal investigation was misunderstood to draw the company’s “wrong picture.” According to social networks, more than 40,000 people are working on security and security, and the company plans to spend more than $ 5 billion on these issues this year.

“You may be wondering why we are doing this now. The answer is that we believe we are on this planet for creation. Technology We believe we can make our lives better, “Zuckerberg said.

Facebook’s new wave of controversy hasn’t stopped it from doubling the Metaverse, which it considers to be the successor to the mobile Internet.

The company announced on Monday that it will split Facebook Reality Labs, which houses AR and VR products, into its own reporting segment in the fourth quarter. Other segments include Facebook apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook expects to spend $ 10 billion on Metaverse efforts this year.

Technology giants have introduced more VR and AR tools during Facebook Connect, including virtual social spaces at home, calling messengers in VR, digital product marketplaces, and a new app called Polar. This makes it easy to create ARs and filters without knowing how to do it. code. Facebook also said it is working on a high-end headset and augmented reality glasses known as Cambria.

As social networks double in an immersive environment that goes beyond text, photos and video, content moderation and data privacy issues can become more difficult to solve. Facebook said it is considering ways to prevent other people’s avatars from being used by linking to an authenticated account or otherwise verifying their ID.

“With every new technology being developed, everyone building for the Metaverse needs to focus on building responsibly from the beginning,” Zuckerberg said.

