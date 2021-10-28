Intel announces 12th generation Alder Lake CPU: 14nm long nightmare is over





Expansion / Intel’s first 12th generation desktop processor is coming soon.

Intel

Intel’s 11th generation desktop processor, codenamed Rocket Lake, didn’t really impress us. These are Intel’s sixth processor architectures based on some versions of Intel’s 14 nm manufacturing process and were the first to not use the venerable Skylake core iterations since 2015.

Performance has usually been improved by backporting features of newer and faster processor architectures. But if you add features without improving the manufacturing process, you’ll get exactly what Rocket Lake has provided. The processors are the previous 10th generation Intel CPUs and the AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs they compete with.

Currently, Intel is trying to modify the course in the form of a 12th generation core CPU codenamed Alder Lake. The first six processors in the lineup are currently available for pre-order and will be available from November 4th.

The new chip is Intel’s first desktop processor (other than a server) manufactured with some versions of Intel’s 10 nm production, but Intel’s marketing materials and product pages do not show “10 nm”. The process, formerly known as the “10nm Enhanced SuperFin,” is now called “Intel 7” because the company states that its transistor density is comparable to the 7nm process of competing foundries such as TSMC and Samsung. Intel announced an updated manufacturing process naming scheme earlier this year.

Intel desktop CPU new chapter

Alder Lake shows that there are major changes in Intel’s processor configuration. All 12th generation core chips announced today have a combination of “performance” and “efficient” CPU cores, also known as P-cores and E-cores. The P-core is the successor to the core used in previous desktop processors, with hyper-threading support, a dedicated L2 cache of 1.25MB per core, and fast single-threaded performance. E-cores can be chipped in to support highly threaded workloads, but are typically intended to handle background tasks, do not support hyper-threading, and share 2MB per cluster. It is placed in a 4-core cluster with L2 cache.

Expansion / Intel’s new K and KF series Alder Lake processors.

Intel

The first lineup includes three processor options offered with or without integrated graphics, for a total of six processors. The top-end i9-12900K includes eight P-cores and eight E-cores, plus integrated graphics for $ 589. The i7-12700K still has eight P-cores, but it steps down to four E-cores and runs for $ 409. The midrange i5-12600K also includes six P-cores and four E-cores for $ 289. To get the price of the GPU-less KF variant of the processor, deduct $ 25.

advertisement

The combination of cores means that the ratio of cores to threads is different from what you are accustomed to with typical Intel and AMD CPUs. There are two threads per P core, but only one thread per E core, so for example the 16 core i9-12900K has 24 threads instead of 32.

Enhanced / single-threaded P-core and E-core performance compared to Intel’s 10th generation desktop CPUs.

Intel

Increased pricing and core count for these processors will allow Intel to become more competitive with AMD for multithreaded workloads AMD will offer a 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X processor for about $ 560 and 16 cores. The 32-thread 5950X for sale for $ 750. Intel’s benchmark avoids comparing Alder Lake CPUs with these AMD chips in multithreaded tasks, instead promoting a more favorable comparison with the thermally problematic 8-core 16-thread i9-11900K. Tend to prefer. However, the performance gains of Alder Lake’s P-cores and the addition of cores with E-cores should at least help fill the gap.

To fit the P and E cores into context, Intel compared both single-threaded performances with Skylake’s last desktop iteration, the 10th generation Comet Lake core. When running at the same clock rate, the 12th generation P cores perform about 28% faster than the 10th generation cores, while the E cores are about the same as the 10th generation cores. According to Intel, the E-core can deliver the same performance as Skylake while consuming only 40% of the power.

Preview of laptop version of Intel’s 12th Generation Processor with Enlarged / 6P / 8E Core Laptop Version and 2P / 8E Core Ultra Mobile Version.

Intel

This “big” and “small” core combination has been common in mobile phones and tablets for some time, and Apple has also used it in various M1 chips. However, to improve setup capabilities on desktop operating systems that are accustomed to treating all cores the same, Intel uses what is called a “thread director.” This is a hardware-level feature that works with the OS scheduler to send specific tasks. Specific cores based on workload, power limits, and heat. Intel specifically states that this feature is designed to work well on Windows 11 and that “available features vary by operating system.”

