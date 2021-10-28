Call of Duty: Vanguard preloading to PC will begin early next week





With Vanguard’s release date set for next Friday, it’s almost time to dive into this year’s Call of Duty game. If you pre-order FPS games, you can preload them on the platform of your choice, but PC players will have to wait a few days longer than console players to start using their bandwidth. For Xbox and PlayStation consoles, preloading begins today, October 28th. Vanguard will be available for preload on your PC starting November 2nd.

We still don’t know exactly what the storage requirements for your PC are in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Activision says this year’s Call of Duty will save “up to 30% to 50%” of hard drive space on new-generation consoles and PCs, thanks to new texture streaming technology. This is a good thing. If you have a Call of Duty currently installed, you may be using more than 200GB of disk space.

On the PlayStation 5, Activision states that the game requires 89.84GB, but the Xbox Series X | S requires only 61GB. The PC installation footprint can land almost anywhere and can be highly dependent on whether to install optional components such as 4K texture packs.

Activision also unveiled Vanguard’s roadmap for the first few months of next year. The company promises a “really great year” of Vanguard’s free content starting November 5th.

Welcome to #CODSZN! 🙌 # Vanguard launches a large year of all new Call of Duty content. Remove everything you need to know about the launch and the road to Season 1: https: //t.co/TB6xdKtpaY pic.twitter.com/pqSopu4ZMF

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 28, 2021

The launch date will also show the server-side deployment of the initial features of Call of Duty’s new Ricochet anti-cheat system, as well as access to the free Vanguard tier of the Black Ops: Cold War Season 6 Battle Pass.

During the pre-season leading up to Season 1 kickoff on December 2, players will be able to jump to Shipment arriving at Vanguard Multiplayer on November 17. On November 18th, Warzone will launch Operation: Flashback. A chance to bid adieu on the war-torn Verdansk for the past year and a half in battle royale game mode.

On November 30th and December 1st, we will hold “The Last Time of Verdansk” to prepare for the switch to the new caldera map, which marks the beginning of a new season 1 in Warzone.

The season begins on December 2nd, and Vanguard players will receive a new set of multiplayer maps and 24-hour exclusive access to the renamed Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. On that day, we will also see the deployment of Warzone’s kernel-level Ricochet anti-cheat driver on the client side.

For more information on Vanguard and Warzone Pacific launch schedules, please visit the Call of Duty blog.

