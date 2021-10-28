The strongest character of Genshin Impact, Hu Tao is back





The character of the Pyro Element of Genshin Impact is known as a dealer with great damage, but Hu Tao is unusual among them. She is an ideal damage dealer for anyone who doesn’t mind her dangerous play style. More importantly, she is only available via Gachapur in a very limited time frame called a banner in the game. Hu Taos has disappeared for some time since its first release, and developers have confirmed that she’s back in the 2.2 update, but until recently, she didn’t elaborate on what the leak really looks like. bottom. And everyone is excited that fans are reading about Hu Tao now.

We published the entire map of Tsurumi Island a few weeks before the update was released, so all the leakers in the center seem to be credible. The same proven leaker says Hu Tao will be part of the banner of another character named Thomas. When she returns, the leaker claims to be with other playable characters such as Sayu and Diona. The leaker also claims that the coveted Homa polearm staff or bow elegy has returned.

It brings us on Thursday morning when her return details grabbed the Hu Tao trend on Twitter. Hype makes sense. Aside from her cute Goth look and quirky personality, she is currently the most damaging character in Genshin Impact. YouTuber shows that her critical hits can exceed the 1 million damage threshold (for comparison: my partially built Xiao deals with about 20,000) .. Even players who don’t have constellations (special abilities that can be obtained by drawing multiple copies of a character in a gacha), HuTao has a reputation as a single-target boss killer.

Diluc, another Pyro DPS in the HuTaos niche, does a lot of basic damage, but HuTao himself makes up for it with a high-risk, high-reward playstyle. When she uses her skills, she gains a massive attack bonus that scales off the amount of health she lost. Her elemental damage also enjoys a passive boost when her health is less than half.

And her skills are fully complemented by the accompanying pole weapon Homa staff. The data miner confirmed that it would run on the weapon banner at the same time. It increases attacks based on poor health. Staff passive health boosts are also a great weapon for Zhongli Maine who wants to spam meteor attacks.

The bow’s Elegy for the End, on the other hand, is known as an excellent weapon for Gagne, Venti, and Fishur because of its ability to enhance elemental reactions. To be honest, the only reason you want Elegy is if you don’t yet have the Skyward Harp, another 5-star bow weapon that can only be used by pulling a gacha.

More practically, the four-star character in the banner is much easier to obtain. Tohma is a newcomer to the Moment of Bloom, and a special program has confirmed that he is a shield character. This means that his support skills scale off from his maximum health, making him another potential candidate for those who manage to acquire Homa staff. Sayu and Diona are returning the character to this banner. Both have decent support capabilities that may be worthwhile depending on the composition of a regular elemental team.

We’ll probably skip this banner as it’s the main risk-averse geoelement, but next week it’ll be a treat for Pyro players. Bloom’s moment is expected to take place after Sneznaya’s farewell ends in five days.

