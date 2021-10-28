Escape Preview Stormpoint, Ash, Watson Buff, Weapon, Evo Changes





Storm Point is Apex Legends’ largest map to date, a tropical playground with dense forests and golden beaches. Built 15% larger than the World Edge and vertically, the highest searchable point will reach the altitude at which the Dropship flew on the previous map.

It sounds a lot, but you can move it in a Trident vehicle. The Trident vehicle can also act as a jet ski, skirting the edges of the map on the water for high-speed rotation. But that’s not the only way around it. Instead of cluttering the rearranged balloons on this map, there’s a new one called the Gravity Cannon. Dive into these and they will throw you into the entire landscape. While flying, you can change your trajectory, fire your weapons, and even use your abilities.

In one match, you’ll be knocked down near one of these cannons, crawl inside, fire on the map, and resurrect quickly and safely. They already add more dynamism and tactical considerations to strategic shooters.

You also need to deal with the roaming AI predators sneaking up on the battlefield and look for someone to devour a deadly cobweb. These AI creatures can be cultivated for resources and Evo damage charges, but they also add an unpredictable layer to Fire Fight. In one match, he was trying to heal a downed teammate while fighting an enemy squad. Growling, roaring, firing Valkyrie jets into the air, barely avoiding death. The same cannot be said for our friends who were killed immediately before we had the opportunity to revive them.

It’s exciting to think about the potential of AI enemies on battle royale. Sure, you can deliberately shoot spider eggs to cultivate their resources, but you can easily pop clusters of eggs over enemy teams and dozens of spiders suddenly surround them. It’s just as easy to see panic between their ranks.

Storm points are a little overwhelming at first, but since they are ranked maps from November 2nd to December 21st, they are designed to be learned for months.

Each of the 17 points of interest is layered and complex, and there are many unnamed locations between these hot zones. With lots of interesting angles and gazes, combat is rarely driven to the ground.

The map is arguably huge, but it is divided by impassable mountains, divided into more manageable zones. Gravity cannons also control rotation more than repositioning the balloon. This can reduce the total frustration of third parties.

Once you get used to the storm points, Respawn plans to change the situation again. According to the developers, this map has evolved over the years and is updated regularly. But don’t expect the Titanfalls giant to appear. Respawn says he’s tried many times to get it to work with Apex Legends, but couldn’t find a solution to balance the problem. The Titans cannot be completely eliminated, but it is unlikely at this time. For now, you will have to do it with ash.

