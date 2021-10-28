Get hooked on these 13 video games perfect for Halloween





It’s the creepiest time of the year. If you don’t do trick-or-treats with your kids or go to costume parties, you have the chance to find and enjoy scary movies, shows, and books at home. But instead of yelling at the TV not to open the door or get down into the dark basement, you should consider using a spooky video game to make your own decision.

The following games are listed alphabetically and are the most recent releases (all released during the last year) to play when the lights go out. They’re not all horror games, but at least a little creepy.

Back 4 Blood

Some Halloween activities, such as a haunted house, are best experienced with friends. You can play Back 4 Blood alone (with an AI companion) or with a stranger, but it’s best to play with your peers. And good news if you and your peers subscribe to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. You already have access to the game and don’t need to buy it.

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to the hit multiplayer game Left 4 Dead, missions a team of four players to escape the horrors of the zombie apocalypse. Cooperation is the number one factor in your survival, as each playable character has its own strengths and weaknesses. Well, and some good guns.

It can be used on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Cozy gloves

OK, so Cozy Gloves probably won’t scare you. That could be far more fascinating to you. However, this list needs more family-friendly options, and there is a twist in the island settings for this game: its ghosts.

Cozy Gloves are often taken up as an alternative to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing and are a good comparison. In it, you meet various colorful characters, crafts, go fishing, and do other cute things. There are only ghosts, that’s it. Since the game is played 24 hours a day (in the morning of the game, in the morning of the game), many players are encouraged to make it a part of their daily lives. If you’re looking for something cozy to curl up, it’s a good option.

Available on PC, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS (via Apple Arcade)

Door of death

For some people (more precisely, some crows), reaping the soul is just a job. Deathdoor includes the task of fighting enemies with a sword and bow, and exploration reminiscent of Zelda’s game.

Death is always the theme, but it has a humorous element of death door (for example, leaning towards the idea of ​​reaping the soul as a real career), and the art of the surrounding environment can also be beautiful. With this combination, some people compare the game to Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away, but it can still be quite tough (not to mention challenging).

Available on PC and Xbox.

Diablo II: Resurrection

If you’re worried about the devil’s runaway at All Hallows Eve, you can spend the night hunting down Diablo, the devil’s ruler.

Released for computers in 2000, Diablo II is highly regarded as a classic role-playing game. Like Diablo himself, the game has been revived, remastered with better visuals and modern conveniences, and introduced to the console for the first time. That said, it’s still a game that shows the era in many ways (for example, console controls are available, but not as smooth as Diablo III controls), but they can still provide hours of monster killing fun. .. later.

It can be used on PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

If you look at the Doki Doki Literature Club at the store, I think it’s a visual novel of a high school girl inspired by anime. It’s until you start the game and see the disclaimer: this game is not suitable for kids or those who are easily disturbed.

Indeed, the game is largely annoying because its psychological horror themes (including delicate topics such as depression and suicide) are so incompatible with art style and story settings. A game played at an almost completely simple text prompt starts well before you disappoint and play with your head.

There is a free version of the game available online, but the new Plus version is the only version available in the console that adds new content.

It can be used on PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Ender Lily: The tranquility of the Knights

The young girl is seemingly the only survivor after her kingdom was destroyed by the rain of death. Her only protection is the spirit of a devastated knight who is willing to fight on her side. In Ender Lilies, a 2D side crawl game reminiscent of the classic Castlevania adventure, you’ll have to explore the ruins of the kingdom to cleanse the land and recruit other spirits along the way.

It can be used on PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Deadly Frame: Blackwater Maiden

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, some photographs that claim to capture anomalous activity are inherently scary. A terrifying face in the corner, eyes appear in the window of the house where the creepy things should be thrown away. This is part of what makes the Fatal Frame series so fascinating, with its relatives’ oriental horror stories like grudges and rings rather than Western classics like Friday the 13th. I’m using more.

Unlike most other survival horror games, it doesn’t shoot at Fatal Frames adversaries. You shoot them with the camera. In fact, in this game you need to see the horror dead in front of you in order to increase the chances of trapping the malicious spirit in the movie. The series has been dormant for too long and is rarely given proper credit in the United States, but its latest entry, the 2015s Maiden of Black Water, has been remastered and released from the exclusive rights of the Nintendo Wii U. The game follows three protagonists, each on a fictional Mt. Hikami, which seems to be spiritually important. Unfortunately, this isn’t the best game in the series, but it’s the most easily accessible game for most people today.

It can be used on PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Ink

From the beginning, Inscryption will be a toy with you. It starts with an off-screen character saying, “It’s time to understand what you’re doing about this,” as if you dug this game out of a strange attic. After that, you cannot start a new game, but you must continue the game instead. When you do so, you find yourself sitting opposite a pair of very creepy eyes and in a very creepy hut.

Most of Inscryption is a fun card game, but there is a strict requirement to sacrifice creature cards to play new cards from your hand. But as you play, you start to notice that the cabin itself is full of puzzles like escape games. There is nothing that looks like the first.

It can be used on a PC.

Jupiter hell

What if you perform Doom’s explosive fast action, slow it down significantly, and be more thoughtful and strategic? Get Jupiter Hell, a turn-based action game that shoots through the demons of the universe. Like the inspiring first-person shooter series, you can use a lot of powerful weapons, but fighting monsters don’t move until they move, giving you time to breathe and think about how to deal with horrific situations. You are also a companion.

It can be used on a PC.

Little Nightmares II

You may feel uneasy just by looking at it. Little Nightmare II is one of those experiences. The art style is well done, but memorable. You play as a small character in the giant world (at least compared to you) and scramble an environment that isn’t built for someone of your size. From this point of view, everything around you can be a threat, but you can overcome it by solving puzzles and using your head instead of using your head.

Little Nightmares II is an atmosphere-themed game that has been partially successful in keeping everything mysterious. Technically it is the first part of the previous game, but both games can be enjoyed independently.

It can be used on PC, Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Moderate

The medium protagonist has special skills: she can see the spirit world parallel to our own reality. The game has its own special skills. You can play both realities at the same time. To advance this psychological horror game, you often need to solve puzzles by influencing one world and revealing secrets along the way.

Available for PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5.

Metroid dread

If you want a bloody and visceral premonition and tension, you can go with a game that scares the title.

The Metroid series, not known for horror, has always been compared to the alien movie series. Both feature a female protagonist, dealing with rare and deadly alien seeds and providing a wonderful lonely atmosphere.

Metroid Dread probably won’t keep you at night (unless you can’t stop playing, as it was in my case), but it presages a new enemy called EMMI. EMMI is a robot that quietly hunts you. Chase you tirelessly if you find it, and easily destroy you if you catch it.

However, the rest of the game is a stellar 2D space adventure full of action and exploration. It’s well worth playing after Halloween.

Available on Switch.

Biohazard Village

One of the most popular zombie-related video games of all time (not to mention the movie series it produced), Resident Evil is a reliable flagship of the eerie season. Village, the eighth game in the mainline series, puts things in a second first-person view, but don’t assume this is a sudden Call of Duty. The village is still about the atmosphere and a fair amount of puzzle solving (yes, some good actions have been put in), and some sequences where the best course of action is not a fight, its execution.

For longtime fans, Village is a great blend of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7. For beginners, what you really need to know is that you don’t face the slower zombies in the chambre this time as you go to your toes. Toes with monsters that resemble werewolves and even vampires.

It can be used on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

