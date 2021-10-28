Facebook turns GTA San Andreas into VR





Photo: Rockstar Games / Oculus / Kotaku

Social media giants revealed at a Facebook Meta keynote event dedicated to future VR projects and plans that PS2’s classic Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is currently under development for Oculus Quest 2.

Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted the opening keynote event for Facebook Connect. The event described different VR projects, the future of their own Metaverse (whatever it is …), and how the company continues to integrate VR into different social media. Platform and future plans. As you can imagine, it was the nonsense and buzzword of many companies. And for those who don’t care about VR or don’t like the idea that Facebook is the company that manages some of the most popular virtual reality headsets on the planet, there wasn’t much reason to adjust. Take a look at this terrifying digital avatar by Mark Zuckerberg. He looked more human than usual. So what is it?

However, in part of this keynote dedicated to the Oculus VR game, Zuckerberg announced that a version of GTA San Andreas was developed for the Oculus Quest 2.

This new version is one of the best games ever created and gives players a whole new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality. In the keynote, analog avatar Zuckerberg explained.

And that’s all the details we have about this new version of San Andreas. Based on when this was announced and the age of the game, this VR port in San Andreas will be part of a larger bundle of remastered GTA games, including Vice City, into a newly announced remastered version. May be built on and GTA III. The collection will be released on November 11th on most platforms.

Virtual reality mods for GTA games have been around for years. For example, you can easily play GTAV in VR. In fact, I did that and had that wild experience, if not completely stable. If you’re happy to jump over a few more hoops, you can also play older GTA games like San Andreas in VR. You may want to play with these VRGTA mods sooner or later. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has been working on fan mods before the GTA Trilogy remaster was announced.

Meanwhile, during the rest of the keynote, Facebook unveiled a more sterile VR environment, stating that the term Metaverse was too frequent, and referred to Zuckerberg’s infamous photo with a ton of sunscreen. , Showed that the ghost is going to the concert. Finally, Facebook announced its new name: Meta. 2021 is still weird, in case you’re wondering.

