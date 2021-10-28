Google now allows users under the age of 18 to remove their images from search results.Method is as follows





Google gives minors more control over the images they see in their searches.

Google is trying to make it easier for minors to remove their images from search results.

In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said, “Children and teens have to navigate online for some unique challenges, especially when their photos are unexpectedly available on the Internet. I know it won’t happen. “

That is, minors or their parents can enter the URL of the image, the query for search results, and the URL of the search results page in the form. Google’s post also said that this does not mean that the image will be removed from the Internet.

This happens when tech companies are increasingly scrutinizing their impact on children.

This policy was originally announced in August.

How to request Google to remove minor images from search results BrettPearce / CNET

You can now ask Google to remove images of people under the age of 18. This includes whether you are a minor in the image or a parent or guardian of a minor. When Google deletes one or more images, they[画像]It no longer appears as a tab or thumbnail in Google search results. Please note that this does not remove images from the internet as well as from Google search results. We recommend that you use the website to delete the image itself.

Method is as follows.

1. Go to Google’s request and delete your personal information on the Google page.

2. A short list of options selected to describe the request is displayed.

3. Tap Delete information displayed in Google search,[削除したい情報は]Tap Google search results and websites next to.If accurate, in Google search results[のみ]You can also tap.

4. Next, if you contact the website owner of the site, we will reply. If you answer either “yes” or “no”, I don’t want to, so you can continue. If you answer “No, what should I do?”, Google will show you a simple tutorial on how to contact your webmaster.

5. On the page asking what you want to remove, tap the image of an individual who is currently under the age of 18, then tap whether it is explicit or not.

6. On the next page, enter your personal information, the URL of the image (how to find the URL of the image), a link to the search results page, and the terms used to access the search results page. Also upload a screenshot of the image. When you’re done[送信]Tap.

Google has stated that it will use this information to process requests.

For more information on how to protect your information online, see How to manage data held by Google, such as location history, and how to delete your Facebook account.

