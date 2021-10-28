Knockout City gets an enhanced version of PS5, Xbox Series X





According to Electronic Arts, the multiplayer Dodge Broll title at Knockout City, Veran Studios, launched this spring, will get a native version of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on November 2. The enhanced version provides the game with 120 frames per second performance on both consoles.

PS5 and Xbox Series X players can also choose a resolution-first display to deliver native 4K at 60 fps, or 120 fps at 1440p (for PS5) or 1620p (Xbox Series X). These low resolutions will be upscaled to 4K, Velan said.

Xbox Series S Players can get 1440p resolution at 60 fps or 1080p resolution at 120 fps. The new version also implements more faithful textures that were previously only used in PC and Xbox One versions of the game. In a statement, the studio creates a more realistic environment, with a touchable surface that Dodge Browler can almost feel when overtaking all enemies.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions also feature enhanced lighting such as new area lights, ball lights, particle lights, improved global illumination, and local light shadows.

Players who already own Knockout City on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One (playable on a new backwards compatible console) can be upgraded for free. This free upgrade also applies to games originally acquired through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (as part of the EA Play Library) or PlayStation Plus. Knockout City will be available as a free game on PlayStationPlus from November.

Knockout City was launched on May 21st on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One, and supports cross-play and cross-progression across all these platforms. The colorful, fast-paced, sporty hero shooter take began in early October at H @ cked, now in its third season. This brings a new map, Lockdown Throwdown (a prison like Alcatraz), and a bunch of new tech-themed content to BrawlPass.

