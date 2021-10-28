Apex Legends: Escape takes a battle royale shooter to your vacation at the perfect time





Since Respawn and EA launched Apex Legends, this shooter has established itself in a crowded competitor. Other games tried to enter the market but couldn’t make a big impact alongside other battle royale titans such as Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG and Fortnite. Still, despite a healthy player base and competitive scenes, a new update called Escape has arrived following one of the toughest seasons since its debut, which may be exactly what the game needs.

Last season’s new character, Seer, has been criticized by many players until Respawn undermines his special abilities. The change then led to its own controversy, as players accused the developers of deliberately releasing powerful heroes to withdraw more money from participants in this free game. rice field.

The Respawns team says efforts to address connectivity issues have doubled.

And it all happened before the server started working. Disconnection has always been an issue with Apex, but lately it feels like the game round started with one or more teammates disconnected. Often I was the one who was dropped at the beginning of the game, and I restarted it because I found that the water had been dropped into a fierce firefight or my teammates had already died or left. Talking to the developers, they addressed the issue in advance, saying that they are doubling their efforts to deal with connectivity issues and lag and how to get the game to use less bandwidth.

All this is familiar to players, but will lead to the Escape update on November 2nd, adding new island maps and new characters. Ash is the first playable character in the game to jump directly from Titanfall 2, but has appeared in games related to comics and special event lore for several seasons and is also an announcer in Game Arena mode.

Ash is a Simulacrum with a background that divides the game differences between the other mechanical characters Revenant and Pathfinder. Looking at her character trailer and that of the legendary Horizon previously added, her backstory is explained, but her most interesting point is her ability to add to the battlefield.

Ash’s Ultimate Ability Phase Bleach Breaks Reality Holes That Can Be Teleported

Her teleportation abilities are similar to what players have seen since Season 1 of Wraith, but those who work in the line of sight and use in real time as a shortcut to or from Fire Fight. Turned out to be much easier. ..

She also fills the player’s collection with the first characters to take advantage of the fallen enemy’s deathbox. She pushes a data knife into the box and pings the location of her living teammates. Her tactical abilities were the most difficult for me to get used to, as they shocked the enemy and temporarily fixed it to the ground, firing an arctether that restricted the enemy’s movements. With a versatile bundle of tracking, stun / cloud control, and movement, it’s fun to understand correctly and play when you don’t feel overwhelmed.

Diversity is the theme of the new season, as the new Map Storm Point is the largest I’ve ever seen, with so many areas and I didn’t have the opportunity to visit all of them. Like Ash, the CAR SMG is a weapon that adds another Titanfall transfer to the game, but with the unique ability to switch between light and heavy ammo.

When playing with some creators and media members, the map addresses some of the issues players are complaining about by adding areas combined with structure to prevent echoing when the sound is open. I felt like it was designed to do. space.

One of the things the team is thinking about is how to balance the game between experienced players who have stopped by for years and new players who are trying to adjust. In a conversation with The Verge, the developers said they were looking at ways to improve the new player experience and provide a better experience when playing the game the first few times.

Image: EA

The new map aims to reset the player’s experience and expectations and give them room for future evolution. The first two Apex Legends maps, Worlds Edge and Kings Canyon, were created before the game started. These change over time, but they are created with the awareness that changes will be made, so you don’t have to destroy a familiar place just to fit in a new place. ..

Is that enough to satisfy the player base, from complete casual to professional streamers to esports elites? I think there’s a good shot to regain some of the joy in this game as I fought a spider attack just before the late ring was better than rage, but if the server doesn’t work, new additions are a problem. Will not be. Apex Legends: Escape will be available throughout the game on various platforms on November 2nd.

