PS4, PS5, switch, PC, Xbox





Elden Ring.

Video games have been similar for years: they start coming, they don’t stop coming, they don’t stop coming, and they … yeah. The gaming industry then structurally shifts the release calendar, which is defined by an endless march of delays and cancellations. Even if you’re the most enthusiastic gamer, there’s a lot to track! So let us help. We’ve put together a comprehensive summary of all video game release dates in the near future.

Well, ok, obviously this isn’t literally all the games that come out between now and the heat death of the universe. There are more games these days than you can track, but not all of them are of interest to the average person. Unfortunately, it looks great, but the release date isn’t solid, so it goes without saying that there are many small games that slip through the gaps.

Still, the following constitutes the whole of the video games that will appear in the foreseeable future. If you would like to consider including a studio game, please email (carefully!) [email protected] with a link to the press kit and other important details (especially the platform to be released). Please update this list regularly.

Now, let’s do this to quote Sonic the Hedgehog from the multiplayer mode of Sonic Adventure 2 Battle so that housekeeping doesn’t get in the way!

What games will be released in 2021?

Forza Horizon 5.

November 2021

First Class Trouble | November 2nd (PS4, PS5)

World War II | November 2nd (switching)

Just Dance 2022 | November 4th (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 | November 5th (Switch)

Call of Duty: Vanguard | November 5th (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Airborne Kingdom | November 9th (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Football Manager 2022 | November 9th (PC)

Forza Horizon 5 | November 9th (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | November 9th (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy | November 11th (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Skyrim Anniversary Edition | November 11th (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Bright Memory: Infinity | November 11th (PC)

Battlefield 2042 | November 19th, later than October 22nd (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Shin Megami Tensei V | November 12 (Switch)

Wild at Heart | November 16th (PS4, Switch)

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition | November 18th (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

UnDungeon | November 18th (PC, Xbox One)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl | November 19th (Switch)

Farming Simulator 22 | November 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Door of Death | November 23 (PS4, PS5, Switch)

FINAL FANTASY XIV: End Walker | November 23 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Oddworld: Soul Storm | November 29th (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Beyond the Steel Sky | November 30th (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Halo Infinite.

December 2021

Solar Ash | December 2nd, later than October 25th (PC, PS4, PS5)

Danganronpa Decadence | December 3 (Switch)

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp | December 3rd (Switch)

Halo Infinite | December 8th (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC)

Among us | December 14th (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5)

5 nights at Freddie: Security breach | December 16th (PS4, PS5)

Screenshot: Lightning Games

2021 undecided

Anaclesis | Fall 2021 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Year: Change | 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Short hike | Fall 2021 (PS4)

Card Shark | 2021 (PC, Switch)

Blade: Anniversary Edition | 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Fall Guy | Fall 2021 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Celestial bodies | Late 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Kid Amnesia | 2021 (PS5)

Martha is dead | Winter 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Life is Strange: True Colors | Winter 2021 (Switch)

Loop Hero | Winter 2021 (Switch)

Nobody Saves the World | 2021 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Despise | 2021 (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

Soup Pot | 2021 (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

Vampire: Masquerade-Blood Hunt | 2021 (PC, PS5)

Witchwood | Winter 2021 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

What games will be released in 2022?

Pokemon Legends Arceus

January 2022

Monster Hunter Rise | January 12 (PC)

God of War | January 14th (PC)

Pokemon Legends Arceus | January 28 (Switch)

Holizon Forbidden West.

February 2022

Life is Strange Remastered Collection | February 1st (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Dying Light 2 Stays Human | Late February 4th, December 7th (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Elden Ring | February 25th, behind January 21st (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Master | February 22 (PC, PS4, PS5)

The King of Fighters XV | February 17 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S)

Horizon Forbidden West | February 18 (PS4, PS5)

Fate 2: Witch Queen | February 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Saints Row | February 25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC)

Screenshot: Gearbox

March 2022

Gran Turismo 7 | March 4th (PS4, PS5)

Triangle Strategy | March 4th (Switch)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins | March 18th (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Little Tinus Wonderlands | March 25th (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

April 2022

Stalker 2: The Heart of Chernobyl | April 28 (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

Image: Bethesda

November 2022

Starfield | November 11th (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

TBD 2022, 2023, and beyond

Epidemic Story: Requiem | 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Quiet place | undecided

Abandoned | 2022 (PS5)

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp | Spring 2022, postponed from December 3, 2021 (Switch)

Atomic Heart | TBA (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Avatar: Pandora Frontier | 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S)

Proclaim | To be determined (PC, Xbox series X / S)

Babylon Autumn | To be determined (PS4, PS5, PC)

Bayonetta 3 | 2022 (Switch)

Bear and Breakfast.

Bear and breakfast | 2022 (PC, switch)

Bom Rush Cyber ​​Funk | To be determined, delayed from 2021 (PC, switch)

Bright memory: infinite | undecided (Xbox series X / S)

Callisto Protocol | 2022

Hero Company 3 | 2022 (PC)

Contraband | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

CrossfireX | TBD (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Cyberpunk 2077 | Early 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X / S)

Dead Space | TBA (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S)

Diablo IV | TBA (PC)

Division Heartland | 2022 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Earth Defense Force 6 | 2022, behind 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Heroes Chronicle: Rising | 2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Eiyuden | 2023

Everwild | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

Evil Dead: Games | February 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Fable | TBA (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

Fur: ​​Changing Tides | To be determined (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Forspoken | Spring 2022 (PC, PS5)

Ghost Recon: Frontline | Undecided (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS5)

God of War: Lagunarok | 2022, behind 2021 (PS4, PS5)

Goodbye Volcano Height | 2022, behind 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights | 2022, behind 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Grand Theft Auto V | Postponed from March 2022, November 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X / S)

Hello Neighbor 2 | To be determined (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Hogwarts Legacy | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Hollow Knight: Silksong | To be determined (PC, switch)

Kingdom Hearts Trilogy | To be determined (Switch)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Spring 2022 (Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel | 2022 (Switch)

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga | TBD, delayed from Spring 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Little Devil Inside | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch)

Lord of the Rings: Gollum | 2022, behind 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope | 2022 (Switch)

Marvel’s Midnight Sands | March (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch)

Marvels Wolverine | To Be Determined (PS5)

Marvel Spider-Man 2 | 2023 (PS5)

Metal Slug Tactics | 2022 (PC, Switch)

Metroid Prime 4 | To be determined (Switch)

Neon White | Early 2022 (PC, Switch)

Noor: Play with your food | To be determined (PC, PS5)

Outer Worlds 2 | To be determined (PC, Xbox series X / S)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Lana’s Planet | 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Pragmata | Delayed from 2023, 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox series X / S)

Rainbow Six Extraction | January 2022, postponed from September 16, 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Red Fall | Summer (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

Replaced | 2022 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Rune Factory 5 | March 2022 (Switch)

Senuas Saga: Hellblade 2 | To be determined (Xbox series X / S)

Shadowrun Trilogy | 2022 (Switch)

Shredder | February 2022, postponed from December 2021 (Xbox series X / S)

Slime Launcher 2 | 2022 (PC, Xbox Series X / S)

Sol Cresta | To be determined (PC, PS4, Switch)

Summer Building | 2022

Soul Dears | Spring 2022 (PC)

Splatoon 3 | 2022 (Switch)

Star Ocean God’s Power | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S)

Stray | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC, PS4, PS5)

Suicide Squad: Kill Justice League | 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge | 2022 (PC, Switch)

Total War: Warhammer III | Early 2022, delayed from 2021 (PC)

Tunic | TBD (PC, Xbox One)

Uncharted: The Thief’s Legacy | Early 2022 (PC, PS5)

We are OFK | 2022 (PC, PS4, PS5)

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt | Summer 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X / S)

